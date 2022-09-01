‘The legend’: Aberdeen University music professor retires after three decades

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen University professor has retired after three decades of service and leadership to north-east music.

Professor Pete Stollery retired from the University of Aberdeen’s department of music on Wednesday.

In 2004 he created the sound festival of new music, a showcase for many staff and student composers over the years. It brought some of the best in new music to the north-east.

He served as head of the school of education and head of music over the years.

‘Going out on a high’

Professor Stollery has also been a passionate advocate of the cultural role of the University of Aberdeen in the community. He even served as a member of Culture Aberdeen as well as other groups in the city.

He is delighted to “go out on a high” after Aberdeen came top in the UK for student satisfaction in this year’s National Student Survey.

In a post on social media, the music department passed on its “huge congratulations” to “the legend”. Thanking him for the contributions he made to “countless generations” of students and staff.

Interdisciplinary collaboration

He was also influential in developing other music undergraduate and postgraduate programmes – as well as encouraging interdisciplinary collaboration.

Professor Stollery said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed being able to bring research to students through teaching and particularly enjoyed working with disciplines outside music.

“This is including co-supervising a radiology PhD student, teaching on geography, ecology, psychology and film courses.”

Sounding out a long career

His career started in 1991 when he worked at Northern College.

In 2000, the college merged with the university. He then began specialising in composing electroacoustic music, a style that uses electronic devices to manipulate acoustic instruments.

Professor Stollery said: “In the early 2000s it was a fairly dark time for music in universities, with many university music departments being cut, so to have been part of making the University of Aberdeen music the success it is today has been a real honour.”

After retirement, he plans to return to life as a freelance musician. Therefore, his unique sound will still be heard around the north-east.