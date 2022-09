[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have recalled goalkeeper Tom Ritchie from his loan spell with Queen of the South – and sent him out on loan to fellow League 1 club Peterhead.

The 19 year-old youth academy graduate will spend the rest of the season on loan with Jim McInally’s side.

Ritchie replaces Jack Newman at Balmoor after he was recalled by his parent club Dundee United on Wednesday.