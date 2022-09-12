Veteran leaves war medals as north-east continues to pay tribute to Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Veteran leaves war medals as north-east continues to pay tribute to Queen

By Chris Cromar
September 12, 2022, 4:47 pm Updated: September 12, 2022, 6:50 pm
The Queen's picture and flowers outside Glenmuick Church in Ballater. Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
The Queen's picture and flowers outside Glenmuick Church in Ballater. Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

War medals have been left in tribute to the Queen at Balmoral as the north-east continues to pay tribute to Her Majesty.

The eyes of the world have been on Aberdeenshire since the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, with her coffin being driven through Royal Deeside and Aberdeen on its way to Edinburgh yesterday.

Huge crowds gathered from Friday and into the weekend at the gates of Balmoral, as people paid tributes to Britain’s longest serving monarch of 70 years.

War medals were left in tribute to the Queen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Although the crowds are quieting down at the gates of the Aberdeenshire castle, as the attention moves away from the north-east, people were still making the trip to Balmoral to lay flowers and other tributes today.

The war medals left by a veteran, J B Billingham, a corporal, were in tribute to the Queen.

Her Majesty was the head of the Armed Forces.

The medals were joined by countless amounts of flowers, cards, pictures, Paddington Bear and corgi tributes.

Regular buses are still running from Ballater to Balmoral to take people to pay tribute, with cars still not able to park near the estate.

Nothing but the greatest of respect for Queen Elizabeth II’

A number of people were at Balmoral today, including Matt McNulty from Stockport in Greater Manchester, who was in the area for a reunion with friends and came to to pay tribute to Her Majesty, saying:

“I’m not a great royalist, but I have nothing but the greatest of respect for Queen Elizabeth II because nobody could have done the job she did as well as she did. She was a great symbol of the best of British.”

Matt McNulty and Karen Fleming came to see the tributes while visiting the area. Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

Hi wife Karen Fleming told the Press & Journal that she remembers when the King George VI died in 1952 and the subsequent coronation of the Queen when she was just a child.

As well as this, she feels that she has a personal connection to Her Majesty, saying: “The Queen is five months younger than my mum, I’m five months older than Prince Charles and my daughter’s about the same age as Prince William.

Floral tributes left at Balmoral. Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

“It’s as if our family has followed the royal family all through the decades and the Queen looks very much like my mum. So seeing all these newsreels, it’s almost like seeing my mum all over again, in the fashions of the 50s and 60s.”

Joining Mr McNulty and Mrs Fleming at Balmoral was their friends Diane and Rodney Rosland, who live in Arizona in the United States.

Rodney and Diane Rosland are visiting the North-east from Arizona. Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

Paying tribute to the Queen, Mr Rosaland, who is Norwegian, said: “I’ve been following the royal family forever and it was a big shock.”

Another person who was at the Aberdeenshire estate paying their respects was Bruce Wallace from Denny in Stirlingshire, who was carrying a red, white and blue pom pom out of respect for the Queen.

Fiona Kerr and Bruce Wallace travelled from Stirlingshire to pay their respects. Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

When asked why he and his partner Fiona Kerr travelled the 200-mile roundtrip from central Scotland to pay tribute, he said: “I’m just paying my final respects, she’ll be much missed and much loved, it’s hard to take in.”

Mr Lo, a Chinese student who lives near Stirling, said he travelled from near Stirling to Aberdeenshire to “remember the Queen” after he saw people on social media coming to the estate to pay their tributes.

Mr Lo is a Chinese student studying in Scotland. Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

He added: “I think all the tributes made by people were really respectful to the Queen.”

In Ballater, outside Glenmuick Church, colourful flowers and tributes were left beside a commemorative stone that was unveiled by the Queen for her Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

‘She was such a wonderful woman and inspirational’

Paying tribute was Deeside local Clair Brown from Aboyne, who said: “We’ve all grown up knowing her, it’s been said so many times by everybody else. She was such a wonderful woman and inspirational.”

Claire Brown looking at the flowers in Ballater. Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

Jean Lintott from Huntly came to the village to pay tribute to Her Majesty, saying: “The Queen’s been in my life all of my life, it’s all I’ve ever known. She deserves the full park covered in flowers as far as I’m concerned, you cannot stop noting the colours.”

Like many people, she felt she had personal connections to the UK’s longest serving monarch. “The unusual thing is my mother was born in the same year and she had Charles at the same time as my mum had my brother.

Photos of the Queen on display in a shop in Ballater. Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

“Then when Charles married Diana, I got married to my first husband and when they had William, I had my daughter, so a there’s lot of connections. Someone once said to me, don’t link dates, but that’s good links to date,” she added.

Also looking at all of the flowers that were laid in Her Majesty’s memory was Glenda Lingwood and her husband David, who are currently visiting Deeside on holiday from Norfolk.

David and Glenda Lingwood are visiting Aberdeenshire from Norfolk. Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

Mrs Lingwood said the Queen “will never be replaced”.

