Fettercairn church to livestream Queen’s funeral in a ‘warm, welcoming place’

Fettercairn church in Aberdeenshire has announced it will livestream the Queen’s funeral.

It will broadcast the service on Monday, September 19, to all those who want a “warm, meditative place” to watch.

The church will be opening its doors to all those who want a space where they can watch in a quiet and relaxed atmosphere.

Despite the Queen being the head of the Church of England, all faiths are welcome to join the Church of Scotland congregation.

Reverend Brian Smith, 67, said: “This is not the time for closed churches. We are choosing to be open rather than closed.

“We are not making any statements about the monarchy, just opening the church for a national event.”

The Queen passed through Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen on Sunday, on her way to Edinburgh. She will be flown to London tomorrow to prepare for her funeral.

The church previously broadcast the service from St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday.

People have been encouraged to come and go as they please. It will be kept warm all day. About 300 people will be able to fit inside the church.

‘A warm place to come together’

Reverend Smith, who has been at the parish for seven years, said: “We are aiming for a quiet, meditative, reflective place. A warm place where people can come together.”

Aberdeenshire, Orkney, Western Isles, Shetland, and Moray councils have all said they are not planning on organising public viewings of the funeral.

Three churches make up the West Mearns Parish. They are Fettercairn, Auchenblae and Glenbervie.

To find out more information on the funeral, follow the West Mearns Parish Church on Facebook.