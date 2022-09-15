Olympian Vicky Wright sweeps Aberdonians off their feet to open new Aldi

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new Aldi store in Aberdeen has been opened by Olympian curler Vicky Wright and pupils from Tullos Primary School.

The new store was opened on Hareness Road at 8am on Thursday.

Team GB gold medallist Vicky Wright cut the ribbon alongside pupils from Tullos Primary School at the Aldi premises.

The first 30 customers into the shop received complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Ms Wright before she delivered an inspirational assembly at the primary school.

Pupils were offered the opportunity to win a £20 gift voucher from Aldi by creating a poster that showed what healthy eating means to them.

The winner was announced during the assembly and the pupil was presented with the prize.

Hoping to inspire pupils to keep active

Ms Wright said it was a privilege to be there for the opening.

The curling star said: “It was an honour to officially open the new Aldi store and welcome customers inside for the first time while hopefully helping inspire the pupils of Tullos Primary School to keep active and eat healthily.”

The new Altens store will be open between 8am and 10pm Monday to Saturday and between 9am and 8pm on Sundays.

Manager of the new store, which has a team of 21 colleagues, Chris Lovie, said it was “lovely” to be welcoming new customers.

He added: “I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks. I’m also pleased that we’ve been able to support Tullos Primary School through our partnership with Team GB.”

Aldi is also calling on local charities and food banks in Aberdeen to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Charities who register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods.

Organisations that would like to partner up with the new store are encouraged to email aldi@neighbourly.com