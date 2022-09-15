NHS Shetland warns some opening times will change for day of Queen’s funeral

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Some service opening times will be disrupted due to the bank holiday for the state funeral of Her Majesty the Queen, says NHS Shetland.

The health board has reassured patients if they have not heard from the NHS directly regarding a scheduled appointment on Monday, September 19, then they should assume it is going ahead as planned.

The outpatient department will be open and clinics provided by specialist nurses and midwives will continue to operate for antenatal scanning, chemotherapy, diabetes and cardiac care.

However, health bosses have warned there will be disruption to some services.

GP practices on the island will be closed for the day. This includes Lerwick, Bixter, Walls, Levenwick, Brae, Whalsay, Yell, Unst and Hillswick.

Scalloway GP practice will be closed from 11am until 2pm.

Additionally, Boots and Brae pharmacy will be closed throughout the day, while both ers have reduced opening times.

The health service warned Gilbertson Park Games Hall Vaccination Centre will also be closed as well as all NHS dental practices.

If any patients would like to reschedule an appointment to pay their respects they should get in touch with the service as soon as possible.