Ties, tears and remembrance at Peterhead’s Arc Cinema where people gather to mourn together

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It is just past 10am and Lenny Wood, assistant projectionist at the Arc Cinema in Peterhead, is talking about his tie collection.

The 44-year-old has more than three dozen at home.

“I’ve always liked ties,” he says. “I think it has something to do with my father. He always wore one.”

Today, Lenny has picked out one of his two black ties, which he’s wearing with a crisp, clean white shirt.

In about half an hour, he will open the doors of the Arc and welcome the cinema’s only guests for the day. They are coming to watch the Queen’s funeral, which the Arc is showing for free in cinema number one.

“It’s the least we could do,” says Mr Wood, slightly underplaying his own role in today’s occasion.

He and cinema manager Laura Daramola are the only two staff working. They are expecting a full house, and though the concession stand is closed, the pair have tea and coffee to hand out.

Along with a sympathetic ear to any that might need it.

“We are a community cinema,” says Laura, who has been in charge of the Arc since it opened in 2020. “We are a part of the community. But also a lot of people are on their own, so by showing the funeral here they can come and mourn together.”

‘I’m probably going to cry’

The doors open. Two of the first through are Robert Tocher and wife Winifred.

Robert is in a reflective mood. He remembers watching the Queen’s coronation in 1953 on the black and white TV his mum and dad had just bought. It was, the 77-year-old says proudly, one of the first TVs in Peterhead and his friends crammed in to watch.

He admits today is going to be a bit different.

“I’m here to show my respects,” he says.

Diane Trundell shows up with friend Claire Mackie. “I’m probably going to cry,” she admits with a little laugh.

Today is personal for Diane, who met the Queen while studying at Aberdeen University. She was studying equine science – the study of horses – and her son is a racehorse owner. This connection to the Queen’s favourite pastime has meant the past few days have hit hard.

“The horses, that’s a real bond I feel I have with her,” Diane says as she waits to go into the cinema.

A spectacular backdrop

Inside screen number one, the Sky News stream has started and we can hear choral music.

Claire and Diane go in to take their seats in a cinema that is not as full as expected. Eighty-eight free tickets were allocated – and snapped up within 30 minutes – but just under half that number have turned up.

Laura and Lenny are disappointed, but having steered the cinema through Covid are used to no shows.

Laura goes into booth to drop the volume down a couple of notches. A full cinema absorbs more sound than one with empty seats.

On the big screen, Westminster Cathedral makes for a spectacular backdrop. London, too, cuts a dashing figure in the bright sunlight that greets the coffin as it makes its way to the mall.

Back in Peterhead, in the darkness of the cinema, there is a respectful hush. Some stand for the national anthem.

Then it is over. Groups spill slowly out on to Marischal Street, blinking in the mid-afternoon sun. A couple of solo visitors walk quickly out, heads bowed. It has been an emotional few hours.

Abbie Duncan watched it with her daughter, 11-year-old Morgan.

“It is such an important day,” says Abbie. “It reminded me of Diana, when people threw the flowers at the hearse.”

When they emerge, Robert and Winifred point to the performance of the bagpiper as a highlight.

They are also proud of Sky News’ mention of nearby Crimond, where in 1871 the minister’s daughter, Jessie Irvine, wrote the tune for Psalm 23, ‘The Lord is my Shepherd’.

One of the last out is Diane, who – as she predicted – did cry.

“Wonderful,” she says of the screening as she wipes away a tear. She turns to Lenny.

“Thank you so much for putting it on,” she says.