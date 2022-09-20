One man taken to hospital following accident on the A85 between Oban to Connel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the A85 Oban to Connel road.

The road – which is the main route into Oban – has now reopened following the incident, which happened at about 8.30am.

NEW❗ ⌚ 08:59#A85 Pennyfuir The Carriageway is currently restricted in both directions due to a collision Police are in attendance and managing the traffic#TakeCare on approach@NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/tQTUie6C1u — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) September 20, 2022

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8.30am on Tuesday September 20, police received a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on the A85, near Dunbeg.

“Emergency services attended and one man was taken to hospital.

“The road has been reopened.”

The route is a trunk road due to its links with the ferry terminal in Oban.