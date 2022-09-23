Aberdonians offered free wills if they donate to charity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdonians have been offered a free will if they donate to the charity Will Aid.

The public have been asked to donate £100 for a will, or £180 for a pair of mirror wills, which is still lower than normal solicitor fees.

Aberdeen firm Campbell Connon has raised £14,209 for the campaign since 1996.

Since launching in 1988, Will Aid has helped 340,000 people protect their wishes with a will and raised more than £22 million for charity.

All money raised during Will Aid is shared between nine leading UK charities.

Even if there are no local participating firms in your local area, Will Aid can write it remotely.

Peter de Vena Franks, campaign director for Will Aid, said: “This document can provide support to the loved ones you leave behind.”

Research from the charity found 53% of UK residents over 65 have not spoken to their loved ones about their wishes after death or only mentioned them in brief detail.

Having no will puts families under pressure

Not having a will can also cause a difficult and stressful time for families.

Robert Peston is a Will Aid ambassador and journalist who also experienced the impact a will can have when his wife sadly passed away.

He said: “When my late wife Sian Busby and I wrote our wills in our early 40s, we assumed this was boring insurance for an event that would never happen.

“Only 10 years later, Sian died after a horrible illness, and it fell to me to sort out her affairs.

“I was in shock from her death and would be for many months.

“Devastated by grief, not really thinking straight, I was so grateful that she had written down what she wanted to do with her money and possessions, and had given clear instructions about what should be done with her ashes. ”

The annual campaign will begin in November.

To book your appointment, visit the Will Aid website.