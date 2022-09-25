NesCol Graduations: Student who returned to college after pandemic redundancy looks forward to bright future

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Ellon man who was made redundant due to the pandemic has bounced back – by collecting his second qualification from NesCol.

Andrew Milne first started at NesCol in 2018, completing an NC in mechanical manufacture and going on to work in quality assurance with a local engineering company.

Unfortunately, the pandemic meant he was made redundant just 15 months later.

Rather than letting this hold him back, the 25-year-old signed up to return to NesCol to further his skills, this time selecting to do an HNC in engineering practice.

He excelled in his studies and was awarded Score Group plc Award at Saturday’s ceremony at the Fraserburgh campus.

‘Inspirational’ student

Mr Milne’s lecturer, Kenneth Watt, believes he has a bright future ahead of him.

“Andrew has excelled over the past year,” he said.

“He is a valued and respected classmate and his attention to detail, willingness to learn and improve embodies everything that we hope to achieve in further education.

“The obstacles that he has overcome during the past few years during his employment and at college have been inspirational, this coupled with a strong attention to detail will ensure that he will be an asset to any organisation as he again embarks on the world of work.”

Mr Milne now hopes to pursue a career in construction or engineering.