NesCol Graduations: New fellow appointed as Fraserburgh campus resumes in-person ceremonies

Hundreds of students graduated from North East Scotland College (NesCol) at the weekend.

North East Scotland College (NesCol) Fraserburgh welcomed more than 300 members of its community to its first in-person graduation ceremonies since 2019.

Students who finished their studies in 2020, 2021 and 2022 will come together across five ceremonies in the coming weeks.

The first of the ceremonies took place at NesCol’s Fraserburgh campus on Saturday, when a new fellowship award was also presented.

Principal Neil Cowie described the event as a “welcome symbol of the return to normality”.

He added: “Those who have completed their studies with us in recent years have done so in circumstances that nobody could have predicted and deserve enormous praise for their resilience and determination.”

‘Lifeblood of the north-east economy’

Student at NesCol can specialise in a wide range of subjects from floristry to forensic science and from education to engineering.

Mr Cowie said this range helps them grow into the “lifeblood of the north-east economy”.

“The knowledge, skills and experience gained at college has provided firm foundations for exciting next steps, whether in education or in the workplace, and we’re proud to provide that platform,” he added.

“We are in a period of great opportunity for the region, particularly as we work with partners to provide vital skills to support energy transition, and in turn for all those who are graduating this year.”

Student prizes sponsored by Score Group, the Rotary Club of Fraserburgh and the Scottish Qualifications Authority were also handed out on Saturday.

‘A true honour’

Ann Bell was presented with an honorary North East Scotland College Fellowship Award in recognition of her significant contribution to the college and the region.

The Fraserburgh and District councillor was made an MBE in 2003 for her services to the fishing industry and is known for her charity work as a former chairwoman of Riding for the Disabled.

She has also served as the president of the Rotary Club of Fraserburgh twice.

The ceremony was a family affair as Mrs Bell’s grandson, Sean Bell, graduated with an HND in software development on the same day.

On becoming a fellow, she said: “It was a true honour to accept the Fellowship Award and I look forward to serving as an ambassador for NesCol as the college continues to do such valuable work in the communities it serves.

“The dedication of the students and staff is an inspiration and it was fantastic to be part of such a wonderful celebration. The success of students always come first and it was extra special this year to see Sean graduate, as a family we’re incredibly proud of his achievements.”

The remaining NesCol graduation ceremonies will take place on October 4 and 5 at Aberdeen Music Hall for those who attended the City and Altens campuses.