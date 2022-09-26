A ‘brilliant idea’ or a ‘terrible insult’ to the Queen? Readers react to plans to rename Union Terrace Gardens after late monarch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Press and Journal and Evening Express readers have varied opinions on plans to rename Union Terrace Gardens after the late Queen.

Calls are being made for council officials to rename the Victorian gardens in the city centre the Queen Elizabeth II Gardens in time for their formal opening.

They are currently undergoing a £30 million facelift.

But Conservative councillors have lodged the plans in “tribute to 70 years of unblemished service to our nation”.

They also want to extend an invitation to Buckingham Palace for a royal opening of the gardens in 2023.

The Press and Journal revealed the news at the weekend which prompted more than 130 of you to leave feedback on our social media sites.

Gardens are ‘a disgrace’ not fit for a Queen

Talking about the state of the unfinished gardens, Pat Davidson said: “Brilliant idea, but the gardens themselves need to be fit for a queen.”

While Wilma Collie added: “That would be a terrible insult to a grand lady. The place is a disgrace as are the people who sanctioned such a desecration of what was a garden. What’s there now is neither a garden or something to be proud of.”

But Neil Christie disagreed with Wilma and said: “I think it looks fantastic and will look even better once the remaining plant equipment goes and the areas are turfed/seeded.

“There are so many beautiful trees and flowers there already. At last people with mobility issues will also have access to the park for the first time and there are plenty of benches.

“My two children have also been following the construction and can’t wait to spend time there too.”

Frank Baird shared this sentiment and disagreed with Wilma. He said: “I disagree. Once completed the gardens will be a much-needed credit to the city centre.

Too many find it easier to criticise than find a positive word to say.”

Gardens tribute to Queen would be ‘quite fitting’

And it would appear that after a bit of persuasion Wilma agreed some memorial to the late Queen would be fitting.

Replying to those who had engaged with her, she said: “On reflection, I agree the name union isn’t relevant anymore but instead of renaming what about a section dedicated to the late Queen.

“She loved her flowers so perhaps an area filled with her roses etc.

“I’m afraid I will never be able to look at these gardens without thinking of how much the money spent on it could have been put to better use.

“So no I won’t have the wool pulled over my eyes and just accept what has gone before and as far as the current administration goes they were all involved in decision making so they are all equally guilty of the shambles it has been.”

Neil McIntosh went a step further and suggested the gardens housed a statue of the late monarch.

‘Surely there’s someone local we can name gardens after?’

Meanwhile, Gregor Armstrong was vehemently against the idea.

He said: “Absolutely not. Surely renaming it even as a last resort or dumb marketing push should be done for someone of local significance going so far unrecognised rather than for someone who already has masses of things named for her?”

McLeoid Fraoch agreed and added: “Surely there’s someone local, of note, we could name it for.”

While Loorraine Grant added a bit of humour and suggested it could end up being nicknamed “Betty’s Backie”.

What are your thoughts on the plans? Tell us in the comment section below.