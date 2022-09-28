It’s already Christmas at Bosies charity shop in Aberdeen, despite store being due to shut in October

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

It’s already Christmas at Bosies charity shop in Aberdeen, despite store being due to shut in October

By Chris Cromar
September 28, 2022, 2:32 pm Updated: September 28, 2022, 3:28 pm
Bosies fundraiser Val Morrison with some of the charity shop's Christmas stock. Picture supplied by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Bosies fundraiser Val Morrison with some of the charity shop's Christmas stock. Picture supplied by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen charity shop that is closing its doors for the final time at the end of October is getting into the festive spirit early by turning the store into a Christmas grotto.

Bosies Breast Cancer Charity was set up by breast cancer survivor Maggie Lenahan and her daughter Debbie Hamilton, with the shop in the city’s Justice Street opening in August 2010.

In July, it was announced that the charity shop would close down due to the impact of Covid-19 and the rent of the three units being no longer sustainable.

However, before shutting the doors for the final time, the charity has decided to spread a final sprinkling of festive cheer – despite closing two months before Christmas Day.

Bosies assistant Eleanor Ferguson, fundraiser Val Morrison and manager and founder Maggie Lenihan Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.

Val Morrison, who is Bosies‘ fundraiser and shop volunteer, came up with the idea of putting up Christmas decorations to wipe away the gloom from the closure.

She said: “We’re just taking up all our things that we have in our basement and all of our Christmas stock and we just decided to do a Christmas grotto with Christmas decorations.

“It’s amazing the amount of people that’s coming in to buy them,” she said.

Bringing cheer to customers

Despite the sadness of the shop closing, Mrs Morrison said that the Christmas theme is making people happy, with customers appreciating the early festive look.

She said: “Everyone that comes in says it’s just so nice to see and brings a lot of cheer,” although she acknowledges that it’s “sad” to see it closing, calling it a “fantastic charity”.

The Christmas decorations at Bosies charity shop in Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.

Despite the store closing, Bosies will continue as a charity, with founder and shop manager, Maggie Lenihan saying that they will still be open for collections and donations.

She said: “We’ll still be around for that, the charity itself will not be deregistered, it’s just the shops that will close.”

Discussing the festive look of the store, Mrs Lenihan said the decorations are “bonnie”.

Everything in the shop is up for sale. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.

A breast cancer survivor of 26 years, Mrs Lenahan said the shop closing is a “bittersweet” moment, but has vowed to run the charity for “as long as possible”.

Everything in the store is up for sale and Bosies will be hosting their last fundraiser before the shop closes at the Beach Ballroom on Sunday, October 16, with Tommy Dean and the Legends performing.

