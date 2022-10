[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A rugby player has been airlifted to hospital after being injured during a match in Fraserburgh.

Paramedics were called to the Aberdeenshire town shortly after 3pm.

The ground crew assessed the players condition before calling for the assistance from Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).

The player was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for more treatment.

Their condition is unknown.