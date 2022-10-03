First look at £1m plans for US-style retro ‘barcade’ at former Aberdeen nightclub By Craig Munro October 3, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 3, 2022, 6:43 pm 0 Jack Codona is bringing a video game-themed bar to the Union Street site once occupied by Espionage. Supplied by Mhorvan Park/DCT [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Peterson on track for net-zero at 27 sites by end of 2022 'We spoke, Stagecoach listened': Community outcry saves bus links to Aberdeenshire villages Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand Massive 130-tonne transformer expected to bring Saturday travel disruption to A96 in Aberdeenshire 10 before-and-after interactive images show new Aberdeen city centre vision Teen had sex with underage girl then threatened to throw her from window of… Award-winning The Hame Bakery opens second site in Peterhead Hardies swoops for historic Aberdeen firm of quantity surveyors Revellers handed court fines over lockdown-breaking Covid house party in Aberdeen EXCLUSIVE: Watch our video chats with Daniel Sloss and other stars of Aberdeen International… More from Press and Journal Peterson on track for net-zero at 27 sites by end of 2022 Malky Mackay craving consistency from Ross County's attacking players 'We spoke, Stagecoach listened': Community outcry saves bus links to Aberdeenshire villages Ornamental crystal globe sparks fire warning after starting blaze in Argyll home Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand Massive 130-tonne transformer expected to bring Saturday travel disruption to A96 in Aberdeenshire Editor's Picks New images of reimagined Aberdeen city centre as consultation reveals plans to drastically reduce traffic on Union Street Revellers handed court fines over lockdown-breaking Covid house party in Aberdeen Wife of Renee MacRae killer unlikely to face her own criminal prosecution Skoda sales showroom, a solution for Alness’s cold winds at Morrisons and staff accommodation for city care home Stoneywood mill sale is ‘focus’ for government after calls for public ownership EXCLUSIVE: Watch our video chats with Daniel Sloss and other stars of Aberdeen International Comedy Festival