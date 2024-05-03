Search under way to locate missing Stonehaven teenager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Search under way to locate missing Stonehaven teenager

Lucie Morgan was last seen in the north-east town on Thursday. 

By Michelle Henderson
Headshot of Lucie Morgan with brown hair next to a black picture of an officer in uniform.
13-year-old Lucie Morgan has been reported missing from the Stonehaven area. Image: Police Scotland.

A search is under way in the Stonehaven area to locate a missing 14-year-old girl.

Lucie Morgan was last seen in the north-east town on Thursday.

Police believe she may have travelled to areas of Aberdeen City centre and Aberdeenshire.

Today, officers are appealing for information to help trace her whereabouts.

Taking to social media, they have shared a headshot of the teenager as efforts to locate her continue.

Lucie is described as a white female, 5ft 3inch, of medium build, with dark red/black hair.

She is believed to be wearing black leggings, a black top and black Converse.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1175 of May 2.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Donna Fraser. Image: Facebook
Torry mum fled crumbling concrete flat with kids but left dogs to suffer
Allan Lovie, 68, is learning how to swim at the age of 68. Image: Scottish Swimming
'It's never too late' for brave Aberdeen grandad learning to swim
TJ Blanchard, of McDermott International, as he'll be remembered by friends in Peterhead and Inverness.
Death of former McDermott oilman TJ Blanchard, who lived in Peterhead and Inverness
John Donald McBoyle. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
Married father's sex toy assault on elderly neighbour was 'misjudged'
Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who earlier this year purchased a large stake in Manchester United FC
Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos delivers £10 million boost for Aberdeen firm Apollo
Renewed action is being taken on Union Street empty units.
ALL available Union Street empty units listed in bid to lure new Aberdeen businesses
3
IndianRedLopez black and white band photo
From school friends to bandmates: North-east band IndianRedLopez celebrate release of first single in…
Alison says Kristopher missed over 12 months worth of education.
Fraserburgh mum demands extra year of school for disabled son after missed education during…
Mayonnaise spillage on Wellington Road.
'What the Hellman!': Mayonnaise spillage disrupts major Aberdeen road
ScotRail were forced to clarify their statement. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
ScotRail backtracks after blunder promise of new train services between Elgin and Inverness

Conversation