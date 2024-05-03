Search under way to locate missing Stonehaven teenager

A search is under way in the Stonehaven area to locate a missing 14-year-old girl.

Lucie Morgan was last seen in the north-east town on Thursday.

Police believe she may have travelled to areas of Aberdeen City centre and Aberdeenshire.

Today, officers are appealing for information to help trace her whereabouts.

Taking to social media, they have shared a headshot of the teenager as efforts to locate her continue.

Lucie is described as a white female, 5ft 3inch, of medium build, with dark red/black hair.

She is believed to be wearing black leggings, a black top and black Converse.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1175 of May 2.