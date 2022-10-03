First homes and plots available on Jack Nicklaus £80 million luxury golf community near Stonehaven

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The first homes and plots in golf legend Jack Nicklaus’ £80 million residential golf community near Stonehaven have been made available.

Nicklaus Companies and FM Group will build the luxury homes at Ury Estate, around an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course, which is currently under construction.

The first phase of the 1,600 acre £80m development was launched today.

Fully-serviced self-build plots and five-bedroom homes are now available to purchase in The Village with the promise of a “spectacular view” of the golf course for owners.

Scotland ‘holds a very special place in my heart’

The announcement comes after the construction for the golf course began in 2021.

Scheduled to open in summer 2024, 18-time major championship winner Mr Nicklaus, said they hope to create something “truly special” with the course.

The Stonehaven course is the second one Mr Nicklaus has designed in Scotland, the other being the PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles which hosted the Ryder Cup in 2014.

The golfer, known as the Golden Bear, said the location of the development also reflected his love of Scotland.

His passion for the “home of golf” was acknowledged when he became the only living non-UK national to feature on British currency in 2005.

The golfing legend was also made an honorary citizen of St Andrews in January this year.

Mr Nicklaus said: “I’m proud to be launching my first branded real estate development in Europe in Scotland, the home of golf, which holds a very special place in my heart.

“Ury Estate is a unique development which is set to be one of the world’s most prestigious golfing destinations. We are delighted to be creating the opportunity for people to buy or build their dream home at the course.

“The Nicklaus Village at Ury Estate offers a luxury lifestyle experience, with family homes situated in a country setting affording a spectacular panorama of the Aberdeenshire countryside and coastline.”

Expecting high demand from local and international buyers

The self-build plots range from £600,000 and from £950,000.

FM Group’s Jonathan Milne, the site owner and developer, said the community would be unique to the north-east.

He said: “Nicklaus Companies has a track record of creating stunning residential communities at their courses world-wide, and we are very proud to be bringing Europe’s first Nicklaus branded residential development to Scotland.

“With a limited number of plots available, we’re expecting considerable demand from interested buyers both locally and internationally.

“This will include both golf enthusiasts and those who want to enjoy life in a stunning natural setting.”