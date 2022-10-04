Aberdeen university expert says botched Tory tax cut for richest appeared ‘purely ideological’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen university expert says botched Tory tax cut for richest appeared ‘purely ideological’

Kwasi Kwarteng's abandoned tax cut for the richest wouldn’t have done much to boost the UK’s finances, according to an Aberdeen University expert.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
October 4, 2022, 1:40 pm Updated: October 4, 2022, 3:04 pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Professor Keith Bender, a chair in economics at the university’s business school, said it looked like a “purely ideological policy” which only made up a small part of the government’s package to reduce taxes.

Liz Truss and her chancellor were forced to backtrack on controversial plans to abolish the 45p rate for the wealthiest who earn more than £150,000.

The Bank of England was forced to intervene, the value of the pound sunk, and it’s now been warned the country could face another wave of austerity to balance the books.

Prof Bender told The Press and Journal: “When there is what the markets deem a purely ideological policy, they react negatively to that.

“It also probably wouldn’t have had much of an effect on the economy, so the justification of stimulating growth was probably not going to happen.”

Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget has sparked economic chaos.

Mr Kwarteng unveiled £45 billion in tax cuts when he announced his mini-budget earlier this month.

Policies which are still due to be passed at Westminster include a reduction in corporation tax and a reversal of plans to increase national insurance.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross repeatedly urged the SNP to follow suit with similar cuts in Scotland.

Senior Conservatives have warned taxpayers and businesses could flee down south if they are able to pay more generous rates.

Liz Truss faced a backlash over Tory tax cuts.

However, Prof Bender said it was unlikely many people would leave Scotland when tax differences are quite small.

He told us: “Taxes may be higher here, but you would weigh that up against any perceived benefits of staying in Scotland.

“I would be hard-pressed to think people’s residency is that sensitive to taxes.”

‘Volatile time’

The economics expert admits the UK could be in for a “volatile time” as inflation and interest rates remain high.

And he said lowering taxes in the hope of fuelling growth was a “blunt instrument” that was unlikely to change much without improved investment.

Professor Morris Altman, from the University of Dundee, also said the chancellor’s financial package wouldn’t do much to improve the UK’s financial situation.

He told us: “If you look at the evidence, simply cutting taxes never acts as an engine of growth.

“If you want to grow, you need to invest money so you can have infrastructure which creates an environment for more growth to take place.”

