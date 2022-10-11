British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A British Airways flight was diverted to Aberdeen this morning after a passenger fell ill onboard.

The BA800 flight from London Heathrow was making its way towards Reykjavik in Iceland when it was diverted to Aberdeen International Airport.

The plane was flying over the Western Isles shortly after 8am this morning when it changed course.

British Airways officials have confirmed the decision to fly east towards Aberdeen was taken as a precaution due to passenger onboard needing medical attention.

The flight is expected to continue onto Iceland as scheduled. It was scheduled to depart Aberdeen between 10.30am and 11am.

A spokesman said: “The pilots decided to request a priority landing into Aberdeen as a precaution due to a customer requiring medical assistance. The flight will continue on to its final destination shortly.”