British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard

By Michelle Henderson
October 11, 2022, 9:58 am Updated: October 11, 2022, 10:40 am
British Airways say the flight was diverted as a precaution.
British Airways say the flight was diverted as a precaution.

A British Airways flight was diverted to Aberdeen this morning after a passenger fell ill onboard.

The BA800  flight from London Heathrow was making its way towards Reykjavik in Iceland when it was diverted to Aberdeen International Airport.

The plane was flying over the Western Isles shortly after 8am this morning when it changed course.

Aberdeen International Airport. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

British Airways officials have confirmed the decision to fly east towards Aberdeen was taken as a precaution due to passenger onboard needing medical attention.

The flight is expected to continue onto Iceland as scheduled. It was scheduled to depart Aberdeen between 10.30am and 11am.

A spokesman said: “The pilots decided to request a priority landing into Aberdeen as a precaution due to a customer requiring medical assistance. The flight will continue on to its final destination shortly.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

British Airways say the flight was diverted as a precaution.
Aberdeen's 'extremely popular' firework display to return to city this year
Midwives Myra Kinnaird and Marcia Dean who support women and families experiencing baby loss
'A loss is a loss, no matter what stage of pregnancy': Meet the north-east…
British Airways say the flight was diverted as a precaution.
King and Queen Consort visit Ballater to thank Aberdeenshire for support following Queen's death
stromness crash
Police search for driver who fled Aberdeen crash that led to two in hospital
stoneywood paper mill
Woes at Aberdeen paper mill and Peterhead firm reflect soaring Scottish insolvencies
British Airways say the flight was diverted as a precaution.
North-east man stabbed victim with steak knife after row over money
British Airways say the flight was diverted as a precaution.
Danger-driver 'panicked' and led police on 70mph pursuit through Torry
Ruby Turberville: Trailblazing journalist who became a household name in Aberdeen
British Airways say the flight was diverted as a precaution.
Harry Trotter? Competition to name new Shetland pony at Hazlehead's Pets' Corner
British Airways say the flight was diverted as a precaution.
Aberdeen man accused of hitting police officer with coin during Dundee United clash

Most Read

1
stromness crash
Police search for driver who fled Aberdeen crash that led to two in hospital
2
British Airways say the flight was diverted as a precaution.
Man and woman in hospital after car lands on roof on Aberdeen’s Crown Street
2
3
British Airways say the flight was diverted as a precaution.
Take a look inside the stunning Highland mansion that sold for more than £500,000…
4
British Airways say the flight was diverted as a precaution.
North-east man stabbed victim with steak knife after row over money
5
British Airways say the flight was diverted as a precaution.
King and Queen Consort visit Ballater to thank Aberdeenshire for support following Queen’s death
6
British Airways say the flight was diverted as a precaution.
Aberdeen MSP Kevin Stewart involved in city nightclub ‘argument’
7
British Airways say the flight was diverted as a precaution.
Danger-driver ‘panicked’ and led police on 70mph pursuit through Torry
8
British Airways say the flight was diverted as a precaution.
New flights from Aberdeen to London City to operate this winter
9
British Airways say the flight was diverted as a precaution.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen right to appeal severity of Jim Goodwin’s ban… but I don’t…

More from Press and Journal

British Airways say the flight was diverted as a precaution.
Aberdeen's 'extremely popular' firework display to return to city this year
British Airways say the flight was diverted as a precaution.
Holidaymaker spends visits to Scotland picking up litter - making friends along the way
Midwives Myra Kinnaird and Marcia Dean who support women and families experiencing baby loss
'A loss is a loss, no matter what stage of pregnancy': Meet the north-east…
Still Mr Nice Guy, but Euan Walker has learned to be more selfish in…
British Airways say the flight was diverted as a precaution.
King and Queen Consort visit Ballater to thank Aberdeenshire for support following Queen's death
British Airways say the flight was diverted as a precaution.
Aberdeen secondary schools football: Hat-trick hero Chibuiken Orakwe fires Oldmachar Academy to five-star win…
stromness crash
Police search for driver who fled Aberdeen crash that led to two in hospital
British Airways say the flight was diverted as a precaution.
Fiona Rintoul: Myth of 'remote' Highlands and Islands perpetuates substandard services
British Airways say the flight was diverted as a precaution.
Take a look inside the stunning Highland mansion that sold for more than £500,000…
British Airways say the flight was diverted as a precaution.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen right to appeal severity of Jim Goodwin's ban... but I don't…

Editor's Picks