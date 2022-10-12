37-year-old man charged after police seize drugs worth £45,000 from motorist near Inverurie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A motorist has been charged by police after cocaine and heroin, with a street value of £45,000, were alleged to have been found in a car on the A96 near Inverurie.

Community policing officers stopped a black BMW 5 series on the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road near Inverurie around midnight last night.

A quantity of substances believed to be cocaine and heroin were recovered from the vehicle.

The 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged, he was due to appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Inspector Gareth Hannan commend the excellent work of community officers who carried out this stop.

He said: “It shows that criminals may try to evade us, but we will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove illegal drugs from our communities.”

Anyone with any concerns about drug misuse is advised to contact 101 or report anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.