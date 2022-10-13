Warm bank in Aboyne twice a week as people forced to turn off heating

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

People in Aboyne who are feeling the winter chill, or would like to meet new friends, are being invited to a warm space group.

Hot drinks and soup will be available twice a week to help people get some heat as fuel costs soar.

The warm space has been developed with the local charity Young At Heart Deeside, pupils and teachers from Aboyne Academy and Deeside Community Centre.

Warm space open to all ages

People are being invited to meet in Aboyne Library starting on Tuesday, November 1 from 11.15am to 1pm.

The group will then run every Tuesday and Friday through the colder months for local people of all ages to come together over a cup of coffee, a bowl of soup, a fierce game of draughts or just a chance to chat with friends.

Aboyne Academy pupils will be on hand to help make everyone feel welcome.

Aileen Longino from Young At Heart Deeside, an organisation that works with older people, said: “This is about connecting with people in a cosy environment and relaxing over a newspaper in peace and quiet or, chatting with chums, putting the world to rights.

“We wanted to provide a comfortable environment that was already in use for the community to gather. Aboyne Library is the perfect space for us to do this.

“Here in Aboyne we are very keen on intergenerational working and Aboyne Academy and Young At Heart Deeside have worked together on a number of occasions.”

She added: “We are offering free coffee, tea and biscuits in the morning and soup at lunchtime.

“Folk can drop in any time between 11.15 and 1 pm on Tuesdays and Fridays and we will be delighted to see them.”