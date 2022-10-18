Lorraine Kelly ‘honoured’ to become patron of Archie Foundation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Television presenter Lorraine Kelly has been appointed patron of children’s hospital charity The Archie Foundation.

As well as being the host of morning show Lorraine, Ms Kelly has been a keen supporter of children’s causes for many years.

The Archie Foundation provides vital services to sick babies and children and supports bereaved families throughout the north and north-east.

It is the official charity of Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital and Aberdeen Neonatal Unit, as well as the Highland Children’s Unit and Tayside Children’s Hospital.

Going the extra mile

Ms Kelly has said joining the Archie Foundation as a patron is the “perfect fit”.

She said: “I was truly honoured to have been asked to be a patron, Archie does an incredible job of supporting babies, children and their families, they go the extra mile for every family that walks through any north of Scotland hospital.

“I am also in awe of the wonderful personalised support that the charity provides for bereaved children and their families. Experiencing the loss of a loved one is hard for anyone to comprehend, but going through that as a child must be so hard.”

Providing further support

The TV personality has described herself as an “adopted Dundonian” after living in the city for many years, and will now be able to help support families in the region and beyond through her new role.

Ms Kelly added: “I am really excited to get involved with projects in Tayside and throughout the region, and use my platform to support the charity as much as I can.”

Chairwoman of the Archie Foundation, Carol Munro, said: “We are so delighted to have Lorraine joining us as a patron, she is a fabulous fit for the charity and with her incredibly uplifting personality she will bring so much to the Archie Foundation.

“With Lorraine regarding Dundee as her home, we hope that her connection with the charity will help us to provide further support for children and families in Dundee City and the wider Tayside region.”