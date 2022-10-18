Generous £10,000 donation helps charity create special Westhill home for adults with learning disabilities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Generous £10,000 donation helps charity create special Westhill home for adults with learning disabilities

By Chris Cromar
October 18, 2022, 4:07 pm Updated: October 18, 2022, 4:20 pm
The facility is hoped to be open early next year. Image: Archway.
The facility is hoped to be open early next year. Image: Archway.

A north-east charity trying to raise £100,000 to turn a house into a special home are a big step closer to their target thanks to a £10,000 donation.

Dyce-based Kinetics Controls and Innovation Ltd (KCI Ltd) donated the money to help Archway create their new supported living service in Westhill.

The facility, named Cruickshank Court, will have five adults with learning disabilities live as independently as possible with the 24-hour support that they need.

Archway, which supports almost 200 children and adults with learning disabilities in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, launched the appeal last month and hopes to complete the project early next year.

Archway need to raise £100,000 to complete their new facility in Westhill. Image: Archway.

Manging director of KCI Ltd, Kevin Watt said: “When we first heard about Archway’s ambition to create a new supported living service, we were keen to support this fantastic cause.

“We are proud to be able to contribute to the fundraising goal and support those in the local area with learning disabilities.”

Archway‘s PR and fundraising manager, Janine Davies, added: “The Covid pandemic has had a devastating impact on both those we support and our fundraising, and we can’t thank Kevin and all at KCI Ltd enough for their support.

“We are grateful to everyone who is helping us just now. Whether it is £10 or £10,000 it all adds up and makes a big difference.

“We would ask any local companies, individuals and community groups thinking of supporting a charity this Christmas or next year to get in touch and help make a difference too.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The facility is hoped to be open early next year. Image: Archway.
'We can rightly be proud of what we’ve achieved': Belhelvie Church celebrates £700,000 worth…
The facility is hoped to be open early next year. Image: Archway.
Mum forced to store £36,000 of drugs by 'terrifying' dealer known as 'Jamaican Leon'
The facility is hoped to be open early next year. Image: Archway.
'Danger to the public' jailed after 'bizarre' behaviour towards multiple women
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles
Loganair hails hydrogen as it battles Covid headwinds to return to profit
The facility is hoped to be open early next year. Image: Archway.
LNER trains to Aberdeen and Inverness from London repeatedly cancelled due to staff shortages
The facility is hoped to be open early next year. Image: Archway.
Thieves smash Inverurie shop window to steal cigarettes, alcohol and vapes before taking CCTV…
The facility is hoped to be open early next year. Image: Archway.
Aberdeen care home residents hold graduation ceremony to celebrate year of learning
Miss European winner Sarah Patterson sitting next to lifeboat at Peterhead where she works
The Peterhead lifeboat rescuer crowned Miss European at beauty pageant
lewis capaldi to return to aberdeen in 2023
Lewis Capaldi to return to Aberdeen's P&J Live in 2023
Aberdeen Cocktail Week
9 cocktails you need to try during Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2022

Most Read

1
The facility is hoped to be open early next year. Image: Archway.
Charge your glasses for this £470,000 home complete with prosecco palace
2
The facility is hoped to be open early next year. Image: Archway.
Woman who lied about rape weeps as she’s jailed for ‘extremely nasty’ act of…
3
North Guidry Street fire
Elgin flats ‘pretty well destroyed’ in early morning blaze
4
The facility is hoped to be open early next year. Image: Archway.
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more
5
The facility is hoped to be open early next year. Image: Archway.
WATCH: Dog owner jailed for letting pet maul man in vicious attack that was…
6
The facility is hoped to be open early next year. Image: Archway.
Thieves smash Inverurie shop window to steal cigarettes, alcohol and vapes before taking CCTV…
7
4 restaurants in the north-east with two or more AA Rosettes
8
The facility is hoped to be open early next year. Image: Archway.
Aberdeen dealer jailed after being caught with £120,000 of Class-A drugs
9
The facility is hoped to be open early next year. Image: Archway.
‘Words and numbers almost fall out your head’: Aberdeen woman shares struggles of coping…
10
lewis capaldi to return to aberdeen in 2023
Lewis Capaldi to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live in 2023

More from Press and Journal

Scotland cricket captain Richie Berrington. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198m)
Cricket: Scotland punished by Ireland comeback at T20 World Cup
The facility is hoped to be open early next year. Image: Archway.
Elgin road closed for emergency repairs on gas leak
The facility is hoped to be open early next year. Image: Archway.
Young Highland singers conquer their nerves to add to their Mod trophy cabinet
The facility is hoped to be open early next year. Image: Archway.
Tim Eggar: Pitting net zero aims and energy security against each other is a…
The facility is hoped to be open early next year. Image: Archway.
Gary Manson rallies Wick for crucial Scottish Cup clash
The facility is hoped to be open early next year. Image: Archway.
Teenager dedicates Mod win to granny celebrating her 80th birthday in Harris
The facility is hoped to be open early next year. Image: Archway.
Glasgow Gaelic School singer wins prestigious An Comunn Gaidhealach silver pendant at the Royal…
The facility is hoped to be open early next year. Image: Archway.
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales would love another memorable Hampden experience
The facility is hoped to be open early next year. Image: Archway.
Ex-Celtic and Rangers stars Simon Donnelly and Charlie Miller coach eager youngsters on Thurso…
The facility is hoped to be open early next year. Image: Archway.
Ross County teenager Dylan Smith could feature for Scotland under-17s in European Championship qualifying…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented