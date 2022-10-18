Generous £10,000 donation helps charity create special Westhill home for adults with learning disabilities

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east charity trying to raise £100,000 to turn a house into a special home are a big step closer to their target thanks to a £10,000 donation.

Dyce-based Kinetics Controls and Innovation Ltd (KCI Ltd) donated the money to help Archway create their new supported living service in Westhill.

The facility, named Cruickshank Court, will have five adults with learning disabilities live as independently as possible with the 24-hour support that they need.

Archway, which supports almost 200 children and adults with learning disabilities in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, launched the appeal last month and hopes to complete the project early next year.

Manging director of KCI Ltd, Kevin Watt said: “When we first heard about Archway’s ambition to create a new supported living service, we were keen to support this fantastic cause.

“We are proud to be able to contribute to the fundraising goal and support those in the local area with learning disabilities.”

Archway‘s PR and fundraising manager, Janine Davies, added: “The Covid pandemic has had a devastating impact on both those we support and our fundraising, and we can’t thank Kevin and all at KCI Ltd enough for their support.

“We are grateful to everyone who is helping us just now. Whether it is £10 or £10,000 it all adds up and makes a big difference.

“We would ask any local companies, individuals and community groups thinking of supporting a charity this Christmas or next year to get in touch and help make a difference too.”