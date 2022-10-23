Man, 46, dies after fall from Aberdeen car park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 46-year-old man has died after falling from a multi-storey car park in Aberdeen.

The man, yet to be named by police, fell from the car park at West North Street in the city centre yesterday afternoon and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is not believed to be suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 2.35pm on Saturday, October 22 officers were called to a report of a man having fallen from a car park on West North Street, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and a 46-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.”