Rare vintage poster featuring Balmoral Castle to be sold at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Rare vintage poster featuring Balmoral Castle to be sold at auction

By Ellie Milne
October 24, 2022, 12:14 pm Updated: October 24, 2022, 2:37 pm
Kenneth Steel designed the poster which features a painting of Balmoral Castle. Image: Lyon and Turnbull.
Kenneth Steel designed the poster which features a painting of Balmoral Castle. Image: Lyon and Turnbull.

A rare vintage poster featuring a painting of Balmoral Castle is among a collection to be sold at auction this week.

A selection of railway posters depicting tourist destinations from across Scotland will be sold during a live online event on Thursday.

It has been organised by fine art and design auctioneers, Lyon and Turnbull, in partnership with poster specialists, Tomkinson Churcher.

The collection of seven lithographic posters were produced between 1934 and 1955 to encourage people to travel by train.

Full poster of the Royal Deeside, featuring Balmoral Castle, by Kenneth Steel circa 1955. Image: Lyon & Turnbull.

The poster featuring the royal family’s Scottish residence was created by artist Kenneth Smith in 1955 to highlight Royal Deeside.

Another colourful design by Frank Henry Mason shines a light on Rothesay on the Isle of Bute.

Both posters have been estimated to bring in between £400 and £600.

Poster depicting Rothesay on the Isle of Bute by Frank Henry Mason circa 1950. Image: Lyon & Turnbull.

‘Evoke a warm nostalgia’

The poster which is expected to fetch the highest sum on Thursday is an art deco style depiction of the Forth Bridge.

As the centerpiece of the collection, it has been valued at between £6,000 and £8,000.

It was designed by Henry George Gawthorn, an exhibiting fine artist and commercial artist for LNER, in 1928.

The other posters feature striking images of the Fife Coast, The Scots Guard marching on Princes Street, and Loch Katrine with Ben Venue in the background.

Henry George Gawthorn’s poster of the Forth Bridge from 1928. Image: Lyon & Turnbull.

Sophie Churcher, from Tomkinson Churcher, said: “The posters being offered for auction evoke a warm nostalgia and represent a time when travelling by train was considered a real adventure.

“They are much sought-after as a result and we expect them to be popular with collectors eager to own a piece of transport history.

“With a starting price of £400 for some of them, it will be interesting to see what they fetch.”

Posters bring in thousands

Rail enthusiasts have paid out large sums for rare travel posters being auctioned off in recent years.

A 1932 LNER poster of the Night Scotsman, designed by Robert Bartlett, was bought for £15,000 in 2019.

It was part of a 14 piece collection, which also featured a depiction of Eilean Donan Castle, which was sold for more than £20,000 in total.

Another poster designed to promote Scotland’s railways featured the Gleaneagles Hotel when it was newly-opened.

It was auctioned off for £6,825 in 2018.

A poster showcasing Loch Awe in Argyll and Bute was part of a selection discovered in the attic of a former railway worker in Auchterader.

The eight posters were auctioned by Perth-based Lindsay Burns Auctioneers in April 2019.

The selling price of just one of the posters was published afterward, but it sold for £600 rather than its estimated £120.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

inspired nights nuart aberdeen
Aberdeen and Inverness groups shortlisted for Scotland Loves Local awards
Peterhead Prison Museum
Peterhead Prison Museum to close for five days as part of secret filming for…
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing Aberdeen man James Duncan Picture shows; James Duncan. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Have you seen James? Missing Aberdeen man may have got 201 bus to Ballater
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Child rapist Lee Duncan , 41 [9-8-81], was jailed after being found guilty of attacking an eight-year-old girl by a jury at the High Court in Dundee. Picture shows; Child rapist Lee Duncan . N/A. Gordon Currie Date; Unknown
North-east child sex attacker brought to justice after quarter of a century
Michael and Anne Tunstall.
Anne Tunstall of Newtonhill was a councillor on three local authorities
Red Note Ensemble. Image: Julie-Howden.
Sound Festival to open with Jules Verne-inspired composition Aber-Din
CR0039042 The first judging session for the competition to find an official flag for Aberdeenshire was held at Finzean Hall, with Craig Munro of the Press and Journal. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 20-10-2022`
WATCH: Aberdeenshire flag competition judges pick designs from 'record-breaking' number of entries
Halloween sweet treats from Sweet Toots Cakery
The 10 Halloween sweet treats you need to try in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire during…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Mark Webb Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022 Picture shows; Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Mark Webb Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022. n/A. Supplied by Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Mark Webb Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022 Date; Unknown
Civil engineer who repeatedly bit face of girlfriend is a 'serious risk to any…
Three streets at the new eco village in Banchory will be named after muses featured in Crathes Castle paintings. Image: Aberdeenshire Council/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Streets in Banchory's eco village to be named after ancient Greek muses shown in…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0039063 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Dominic Chrich-Holmes Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/10/2022
Boyfriend who broke partner’s cheekbone and cut her with Stanley knife branded serious danger…
2
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
3
Four fishermen were rescued after the BA55 Ocean Maid run aground near Cairnbulg. Image: Aberdeenshire Aerial Photography.
Four fishermen rescued after boat runs aground on the ‘notorious black spot’ near Fraserburgh
4
Three streets at the new eco village in Banchory will be named after muses featured in Crathes Castle paintings. Image: Aberdeenshire Council/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Streets in Banchory’s eco village to be named after ancient Greek muses shown in…
5
CR0039018 Preperations are well under way for the World Clydesdale Show, which is taking place at P&J Live from Thurs - Sat In pic........ Nick MMenard, 'Nitro' and Jessica Crannell-Menard, who have come from Portland, Oregon to compete in the event **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 19-10-2022
Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live
6
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin with Ylber Ramadani at full-time at Fir Park. Image: SNS.
‘If you had a squad of Ramadanis you’d be all right’: Jim Goodwin hails…
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Child rapist Lee Duncan , 41 [9-8-81], was jailed after being found guilty of attacking an eight-year-old girl by a jury at the High Court in Dundee. Picture shows; Child rapist Lee Duncan . N/A. Gordon Currie Date; Unknown
North-east child sex attacker brought to justice after quarter of a century
8
Highland League Weekly was across both the Scottish Cup and Breedon Highland League this weekend - with a day out at Wick Academy's Harmsworth Park, plus Nairn County v Strathspey Thistle highlights included in the latest episode.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Scottish Cup magic with Wick Academy; highlights of Nairn…
9
An ambulance worker at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Highland couple with unborn baby concerns had to drive three hours instead of getting…

More from Press and Journal

Net Zero Technology Centre.
NZTC launches new services to help businesses reach net zero
Pastor Gordon Matheson was giving to the Scottish Affairs Committee following the Skye shooting tragedy in August. Picture supplied by Parliament TV/ DC Thomson.
Skye shooting: Pastor claims family of alleged shooter did not know he had gun
Graffiti, a camper and falling gravestones are impacting on a church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Inverness church visitors warned of falling graves
David Bennet is missing from the Tain area. Image: Police / DCT Media.
Police find 60-year-old man missing from Tain
Rishi Sunak is favourite to become prime minister.
What will Prime Minister Rishi Sunak mean for Scotland?
Rishi Sunak is the new prime minister of the UK (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Voice of the North: Sunak's ascent should be celebrated, but early general election…
FRASERBURGH FC CHAIRMAN FINLAY NOBLE AND MANAGER MARK COWIE ON THE FROZEN PITCH AT BELLSLEA AFTER THE GAME WAS CALLED OFF.
Highland League clubs delighted with Scottish Cup third round draw
Childhood, busses and energy prices
Readers' letters: Let children enjoy childhood, unreliable city centre buses and energy prices
Clydesdales P&J Live
Clydesdales from across the globe hoof it to P&J Live for World Clydesdale Show
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Simec Atlantis Energy has announced that its Scottish built tidal turbine and generation equipment has been successfully installed in the Goto Island chain in Japan. The tidal turbine clocked its first 10MWh of generation within the first ten days of operation and is now producing clean electricity in Japan Picture shows; Simec Atlantis Energy tidal turbine on site in Japan. Japan. Supplied by Gallium Ventures on behalf of Simec Atlantis Energy Date; Unknown; ecdfe539-7650-4870-b3d2-f3259b2e81db
Simec Atlantic Energy sells majority stake in its tidal engineering division

Editor's Picks

Most Commented