Aberdeen wargamers win trophy for re-enacting historic north-east battle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A wargames club is putting a historical Aberdeen 16th-century battle on the map with their re-enactment of the often-forgotten event.

Aberdeen Wargames Club, which meets every Tuesday at the Abbot pub in Kincorth, won two trophies at the Targe wargames festival in Kirriemuir last month.

The club was represented by Carlos Pestana, 38, and Sholto Humphreys, 61.

Mr Humphreys designed a model of the Battle of Craibstone with 450 characters, which took place between the warring Clan Forbes and Clan Gordon in Aberdeen on November 20, 1571.

Members of the public could re-enact the battle at the event, with it being re-fought three times throughout the day, as the club took home the Best Scottish Game and Best in Show trophies at the festival.

The replica of the Battle of Craibstone was described as “superb terrain and a very well-presented performance by both over the course of the day”.

Aberdeen Wargames Club decided to build a replica of the 16th-century battle to enter a prize for a Scottish-themed game or a game involving Scottish figures.

Feud between the Forbes and Gordon clans

Mr Pestana, a researcher at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, said that they only had two months to make the replica.

He said that he “would be surprised” if people had heard about the battle in the north-east, due to it being “overshadowed” by the Battle of Justice Mills, also known as the Battle of Aberdeen, that took place in September 1644.

It took Mr Humphreys, an architect, about 50 to 60 working hours to complete the model.

Mr Pestana said: “We’re very glad it paid off. The game itself plays really well and we played it three times on the day at the event in Kirriemuir and each time we achieved the historical outcome. It was a close run thing, but in the end the Gordons won.”

Set up in the 1970s, Aberdeen Wargames Club currently has around 15 members.

Urging people to come along, Mr Pestana said: “We play all kinds of historical, sci-fi and fantasy games, board games, as well as wargames.

“Anybody who’s interested is more than welcome to come along.”