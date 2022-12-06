Aberdeen wargamers win trophy for re-enacting historic north-east battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen wargamers win trophy for re-enacting historic north-east battle

By Chris Cromar
December 6, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 6, 2022, 1:35 pm
Carlos Pestana and Sholto Humphries with the Battle of Craibstone model. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Carlos Pestana and Sholto Humphries with the Battle of Craibstone model. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

A wargames club is putting a historical Aberdeen 16th-century battle on the map with their re-enactment of the often-forgotten event.

Aberdeen Wargames Club, which meets every Tuesday at the Abbot pub in Kincorth, won two trophies at the Targe wargames festival in Kirriemuir last month.

The club was represented by Carlos Pestana, 38, and Sholto Humphreys, 61.

Mr Humphreys designed a model of the Battle of Craibstone with 450 characters, which took place between the warring Clan Forbes and Clan Gordon in Aberdeen on November 20, 1571.

Aberdeen Wargames club representative showcasing the reenactment
Carlos Pestana and Sholto Humphries with the model. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Members of the public could re-enact the battle at the event, with it being re-fought three times throughout the day, as the club took home the Best Scottish Game and Best in Show trophies at the festival.

The replica of the Battle of Craibstone was described as “superb terrain and a very well-presented performance by both over the course of the day”.

Some of the Aberdeen wargamers figures in the re-enactment of the Battle of Craibstone
The figures in the re-enactment of the Battle of Craibstone. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Aberdeen Wargames Club decided to build a replica of the 16th-century battle to enter a prize for a Scottish-themed game or a game involving Scottish figures.

Feud between the Forbes and Gordon clans

Mr Pestana, a researcher at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, said that they only had two months to make the replica.

He said that he “would be surprised” if people had heard about the battle in the north-east, due to it being “overshadowed” by the Battle of Justice Mills, also known as the Battle of Aberdeen, that took place in September 1644.

It took Mr Humphreys, an architect, about 50 to 60 working hours to complete the model.

Mr Pestana said: “We’re very glad it paid off. The game itself plays really well and we played it three times on the day at the event in Kirriemuir and each time we achieved the historical outcome. It was a close run thing, but in the end the Gordons won.”

Set up in the 1970s, Aberdeen Wargames Club currently has around 15 members.

Urging people to come along, Mr Pestana said: “We play all kinds of historical, sci-fi and fantasy games, board games, as well as wargames.

“Anybody who’s interested is more than welcome to come along.”

