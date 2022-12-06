Alford charity handed part of park by council as plans for £300,000 bike track step up a gear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alford charity handed part of park by council as plans for £300,000 bike track step up a gear

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
December 6, 2022, 5:00 pm
A site plan of the proposed wheel park at Haughton Park in Alford. Supplied by Friends of Haughton Park
A site plan of the proposed wheel park at Haughton Park in Alford. Supplied by Friends of Haughton Park

An Alford charity has been handed part of Haughton Park as their bid to create a £300,000 bike track passed a “major” milestone.

The Friends of Haughton Park submitted a bid to take over part of the village green from Aberdeenshire Council last September.

Local authority chiefs have now agreed the charity can lease the ground for 25 years at a cost of just £1 per year.

The plans to bring two pump tracks and an all-ability trail to the Alford park have beeen a long time coming – having first been unveiled by the charity in 2019.

The new pump tracks and all-abilities trail will be a welcome addition to Alford’s Haughton Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Volunteers estimated that the total project would cost around £300,000 however they are on track to meet this goal.

They have already raised £200,000 and are hoping to get the remaining funds through a sportscotland grant.

What is a pump track?

A pump track is designed for use by everything from skateboards and scooters to BMX bikes and rollerblades.

One track will be built for beginners while the second will be for more advanced users.

Meanwhile the all-ability trail will link the car park to the pump track.

It will be suitable for users on foot, bikes and wheelchairs.

An artist impression of what Haughton Park would look like with the new pump tracks. Image: Friends of Haughton Park

The pump tracks are expected to be constructed to the southern end of the park and would not affect the existing equipment.

But the park’s football goals will be moved to ensure folk can still enjoy a kickabout.

Charity volunteers will maintain the new facilities to ensure they are kept in full working order.

‘Safe, fun and challenging’ space

It is hoped that the new addition at the heart of the Howe of Alford community will inspire people of all ages and abilities to get active.

The Friends of Haughton Park also believe the pump track and trail will help people to “develop their skills and focus” while providing a “safe, fun and challenging” space.

Council officers backed the proposal and said the two complementary facilities would enhance the park for the local community and visitors alike.

Praise for Alford charity’s proposal

The community asset transfer was unanimously approved by the Marr area committee earlier today.

Committee chairman councillor Robbie Withey praised the “organised” and “professional” volunteers for their work on the proposal.

Councillor Robbie Withey praised the charity for their work on the Alford park plans. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

He added: “It’s a very good project, supported locally, and I’m delighted to see it before us.”

Meanwhile councillor Gwyneth Petrie said the plan was a “great use” of the ground.

“What we’re seeing in Alford is a really good partnership between the council and some group,” she added.

‘Huge milestone’ for project

Friends of Haughton Park chairperson Simone Sinclair said the charity was “delighted” to have the lease agreed.

She said: “This marks a major step forward for the project and we hope to start construction on the facility in spring 2023.

“We have been working on this project since 2018 so we are delighted to have achieved this aim.

“We are now another step closer to having an exciting community asset, attractive to locals and visitors alike, in our beautiful park.”

The park proposal is the latest project aimed at regenerating Alford – including recent work at the nearby caravan park. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

She added: “We know there is an appetite for this kind of sympathetic development in the park and see it as a win-win situation of Haughton Park and Alford.”

Detailed plans for the bike park and trail will now be submitted for planning permission.

Next step in Alford regeneration

The new park facility is the latest project aimed at regenerating the Alford area.

Volunteers from the Alford Valley Community Railway were given permission to reopen the popular attraction earlier this year.

Meanwhile a new lease was signed at the nearby Haughton Holiday Park bringing improvements to the site for visitors.

Couple sold their home to make dream of opening new home and garden shop in Alford come true

