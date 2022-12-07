Fundraiser launched to give ‘well-kent’ Dons fan a ‘right good send off’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dons fans have rallied together to pay tribute to a dedicated member of supporters club the Red Ultras.

Ian Scott, better known as Flockiee, was a “well-kent” face at Pittodrie and spent hours helping set up colourful displays and making tifo flags ahead of matches.

Even after Mr Scott became too ill to go to games, he still managed to help with the displays. His former home in Logie was fondly nicknamed RU (Red Ultras) HQ as he used to store banners, flags and other materials in his spare room.

The 58-year-old, who latterly lived in Bucksburn, died at the weekend.

His fellow fans launched a fundraiser to help his family cover the funeral costs, and have already smashed the £1,000 target.

The page, set up by Lauren Western, says: “Everyone was always welcome at RU HQ in Logie, let’s try and get him the send off he deserves. Forza RU.”

Friend Sam MacDonald, 47, explained why the fundraiser was set up.

He said Mr Scott – who often sported a Davy Crockett hat – had “changed his life” after befriending him at a match and inviting him along to the pub.

Mr McDonald, who had been going to games alone before he met Mr Scott, said: “From that day on, we were friends. He definitely changed my life.

“Flockiee was a much loved a member of the Red Ultras and we all new he was in bad health, and we all knew he wasn’t the wealthiest of folks.

“So we thought for all the dedication and things he put in, all the years of hard work and behind the scenes, making flags, papers and everything, we thought the least we deserved was to give a really good send off to one of our own, who was really, really active in what we did back in the day.”

‘A right good send off’

Mr MacDonald praised Mr Scott’s dedication to the displays, saying they could drop off thousands of flags, bits of paper and plastic and he would have them organised for the whole group in no time.

He added: “You need people like Flockiee behind the scenes to do these things, to make it go well.”

Mr MacDonald is “absolutely delighted” that the fundraiser has surpassed its target.

“We thought we’d set it up just to give the family a wee bit of a help,” he said. “To see what we’ve raised already is a credit to the Aberdeen support.”

The effort has also reunited members of the Red Ultras, with old friends getting back in contact with the group.