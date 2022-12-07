Fundraiser launched to give ‘well-kent’ Dons fan a ‘right good send off’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fundraiser launched to give ‘well-kent’ Dons fan a ‘right good send off’

By Chris Cromar
December 7, 2022, 4:02 pm Updated: December 7, 2022, 5:01 pm
Flockiee at an Aberdeen match. Image: Sam MacDonald.
Flockiee at an Aberdeen match. Image: Sam MacDonald.

Dons fans have rallied together to pay tribute to a dedicated member of supporters club the Red Ultras.

Ian Scott, better known as Flockiee, was a “well-kent” face at Pittodrie and spent hours helping set up colourful displays and making tifo flags ahead of matches.

Even after Mr Scott became too ill to go to games, he still managed to help with the displays. His former home in Logie was fondly nicknamed RU (Red Ultras) HQ as he used to store banners, flags and other materials in his spare room.

The 58-year-old, who latterly lived in Bucksburn, died at the weekend.

His fellow fans launched a fundraiser to help his family cover the funeral costs, and have already smashed the £1,000 target.

Ian ‘Flockiee’ Scott was an avid Aberdeen fan. Submitted pic: Sam MacDonald.

The page, set up by Lauren Western, says: “Everyone was always welcome at RU HQ in Logie, let’s try and get him the send off he deserves. Forza RU.”

Friend Sam MacDonald, 47, explained why the fundraiser was set up.

He said Mr Scott – who often sported a Davy Crockett hat – had “changed his life” after befriending him at a match and inviting him along to the pub.

Mr McDonald, who had been going to games alone before he met Mr Scott, said: “From that day on, we were friends. He definitely changed my life.

“Flockiee was a much loved a member of the Red Ultras and we all new he was in bad health, and we all knew he wasn’t the wealthiest of folks.

“So we thought for all the dedication and things he put in, all the years of hard work and behind the scenes, making flags, papers and everything, we thought the least we deserved was to give a really good send off to one of our own, who was really, really active in what we did back in the day.”

‘A right good send off’

Mr MacDonald praised Mr Scott’s dedication to the displays, saying they could drop off thousands of flags, bits of paper and plastic and he would have them organised for the whole group in no time.

He added: “You need people like Flockiee behind the scenes to do these things, to make it go well.”

Red Ultras flags in the Richard Donald Stand at Pittodrie. Image: Sam MacDonald.

Mr MacDonald is “absolutely delighted” that the fundraiser has surpassed its target.

“We thought we’d set it up just to give the family a wee bit of a help,” he said. “To see what we’ve raised already is a credit to the Aberdeen support.”

The effort has also reunited members of the Red Ultras, with old friends getting back in contact with the group.

Flockiee was proud to be a Red Ultra. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

 

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title]]

