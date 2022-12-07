‘We are drained from fighting’ – Moray nurseries’ emotional appeal to parents over council funding row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘We are drained from fighting’ – Moray nurseries’ emotional appeal to parents over council funding row

By Nicola Sinclair
December 7, 2022, 4:05 pm Updated: December 8, 2022, 5:11 pm
Moray nurseries say they're drained from fighting an unfair funding deal with Moray Council. Image: Shutterstock
Moray nurseries say they're drained from fighting an unfair funding deal with Moray Council. Image: Shutterstock

Thirty-five independent nurseries have launched a campaign to secure a fair funding deal from Moray Council.

The nurseries accuse the council of creating “two tiers of children” by short-changing independent providers while giving its own staff a pay rise.

The issue is around how much Moray Council pays its independent early learning and childcare (ELC) partners.

Currently, independent nurseries receive £6.30 per hour from the council.

However, the nurseries are contractually obliged to pay their staff the Real Living Wage. They say the gap between what it pays out in salaries and gets back in funding is getting wider.

Now, the council plans to freeze the rate. In response, 35 nurseries across the region have joined forces to demand more.

And they want parents to join the fight.

Figures reveal pay gap for independent nurseries

Lauren Hayward is group manager of Torridon Education Group and one of the campaigners leading the charge.

She runs Bishopmill Pre-School Centre and Jack and Jill Nursery School in Elgin, as well as East Beach Nursery and Little Learners in Lossiemouth.

A massive 95% of Moray’s independent nurseries have joined the Fair Funding For Moray’s Children Action Group.

They say the council is withholding funds, essentially creating ‘two tiers’ of children:

So what does this mean for children in Moray?

Lauren stresses that children’s experiences in independent nurseries are second to none. But the burden falls on the goodwill of staff and communities.

“You go into this job because you have a nurturing side and you want to do the best you can for everyone,” says Lauren. “But Moray Council is not Getting It Right For Every Child – they’re getting it right for their budgets.”

Moray nurseries losing staff to council

Lauren describes the pay gap between council and independent staff as “insulting”.

“Wherever possible we pay more than the £9.90 Living Wage but as it increases, it leaves us with no room for re-investment,” she explains.

“Historically, we’ve lost staff to the local authority that we’ve had for years and years, and poured money into their training. When we’ve done the exit interview, they say if the wage was the same they’d never have left.”

With council professionals earning up to 30% more, Lauren says the independent sector can’t compete. And she draws an interesting comparison with teachers and nurses, whose pay is nationally set.

“You don’t have teachers in private schools paid less than normal teachers. If the NHS had really long wait times, they wouldn’t expect a private hospital to do it for less money.

“It seems that the council are keeping whatever money they want for themselves.”

The Moray row follows a similar campaign run by independent nurseries in Highland, who accused the council of “gaslighting” negotiations.

Mental health toll: ‘We may have to take strike action’

Lauren says this leaves independent nurseries struggling. They will not compromise on the standard of care for Moray children, but they have to be creative to make ends meet.

“For most of us in the group, the big issue is the sense of inequality and unfairness,” she says. “If you imagine, our staff are being paid £5 less per hour than local authority staff. If that money was fairly distributed, our children could have something even more amazing.

“Our staff team team wouldn’t have to have additional jobs outside of the nursery, we wouldn’t have to rely on parents fundraising for us for resources. We wouldn’t have to rely on donations from various shops.

“We rely on people doing things in their own time. Because of the kind of person you attract into this role, people want to do the best that they can for these children.

“But it’s an additional pressure.”

Now, the nurseries say they have had enough. If Moray Council presses ahead with the rates freeze, they say they may have to take strike action.

“The trust has completely gone,” says Lauren. She adds that the whole battle has taken a toll on her own mental health, and that of other nursery leaders too.

“I’m drained with fighting this,” she says.

Moray nurseries ask parents to help

The Fair Funding For Moray’s Children Action Group say the council did not do any meaningful consultation ahead of the funding proposal.

Moray Council drafted in an external consultancy to discuss money saving ideas, but nurseries say they stopped short of formally discussing a pay freeze.

The consultants’ report forms the basis of recommendations to councillors, but has not been made publicly available.

Instead, Moray nurseries say they increased their staff’s wages in good faith in August.

It was not until October they discovered that the council does not plan to increase their own funding rates. They say this equates to a 15% real terms cut, or £1,288 per child.

Meanwhile, the council gave their own staff a pay rise and backdated it to April 2022.

Moray Council’s education committee will make a final decision on nursery funding on 14 December.

A spokesman for Moray Council said:

“The current financial position of the Early Learning and Childcare budget means that we’re unable to confirm an uplift to the sustainable rate at this time.

“However, Moray retains one of the highest rates in Scotland for the sustainable rate we pay, with a substantial uplift in 2021, in line with the real living wage at that point.

“Once the budget position is clearer, in early 2023, consideration can be given to the current level of sustainable rate for partners.”

The funding decision is up for discussion at a special meeting of Moray education committee on December 14.

Moray nurseries have written to councillors urging them to change course, and they’re appealing to local parents to do the same.

Lauren says: “We need parents to harness their power and get involved. Together, let’s fight against the inequality for Moray’s children and their independent professional educators.”

Teacher strike update: Here's what you need to know for this week and beyond

Fear of malnourished babies being rushed to hospital amid soaring cost of formula milk

Christmas countdown: Carol concert set to rock the stage for a packed house in one week

Moray nurseries say they're drained from fighting an unfair funding deal with Moray Council. Image: Shutterstock
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
Moray nurseries say they're drained from fighting an unfair funding deal with Moray Council. Image: Shutterstock
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it and how to help
Moray nurseries say they're drained from fighting an unfair funding deal with Moray Council. Image: Shutterstock
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
Moray nurseries say they're drained from fighting an unfair funding deal with Moray Council. Image: Shutterstock
Award-winning UHI project brings thousands of years of Uist history to life
Moray nurseries say they're drained from fighting an unfair funding deal with Moray Council. Image: Shutterstock
What if my child goes out drinking at New Year?
Moray nurseries say they're drained from fighting an unfair funding deal with Moray Council. Image: Shutterstock
'Actually it's they': Lost in gender politics? Here's our essential guide for parents
Moray nurseries say they're drained from fighting an unfair funding deal with Moray Council. Image: Shutterstock
University offering help as more students turn to foodbanks during cost of living crisis
Moray nurseries say they're drained from fighting an unfair funding deal with Moray Council. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen teacher captures 'precious innocent joy' of Nigerian pupil's first glimpse of snow
Moray nurseries say they're drained from fighting an unfair funding deal with Moray Council. Image: Shutterstock
How are north and north-east dads balancing work and family?
Newton Park pupils slide down a snowy hill
Video: Newton Park Primary sees out the winter term with a playground boogie

1
Moray nurseries say they're drained from fighting an unfair funding deal with Moray Council. Image: Shutterstock
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it's now a 'scrapyard' and 'bombsite' after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie's disappearance
3
Moray nurseries say they're drained from fighting an unfair funding deal with Moray Council. Image: Shutterstock
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Moray nurseries say they're drained from fighting an unfair funding deal with Moray Council. Image: Shutterstock
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Moray nurseries say they're drained from fighting an unfair funding deal with Moray Council. Image: Shutterstock
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street's beauty
6
Moray nurseries say they're drained from fighting an unfair funding deal with Moray Council. Image: Shutterstock
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Moray nurseries say they're drained from fighting an unfair funding deal with Moray Council. Image: Shutterstock
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Moray nurseries say they're drained from fighting an unfair funding deal with Moray Council. Image: Shutterstock
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll's Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Moray nurseries say they're drained from fighting an unfair funding deal with Moray Council. Image: Shutterstock
New Year's Day babies add to celebrations for two families

Moray nurseries say they're drained from fighting an unfair funding deal with Moray Council. Image: Shutterstock
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Moray nurseries say they're drained from fighting an unfair funding deal with Moray Council. Image: Shutterstock
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Moray nurseries say they're drained from fighting an unfair funding deal with Moray Council. Image: Shutterstock
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Moray nurseries say they're drained from fighting an unfair funding deal with Moray Council. Image: Shutterstock
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Moray nurseries say they're drained from fighting an unfair funding deal with Moray Council. Image: Shutterstock
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Moray nurseries say they're drained from fighting an unfair funding deal with Moray Council. Image: Shutterstock
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Moray nurseries say they're drained from fighting an unfair funding deal with Moray Council. Image: Shutterstock
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…
Moray nurseries say they're drained from fighting an unfair funding deal with Moray Council. Image: Shutterstock
Liz Cameron: Scotland's education and skills system is key to producing future talent

