Aberdeen Airport receives ‘very good’ rating for helping passengers with additional needs

Staff at Aberdeen Airport have been raised for their efforts to support passengers with additional needs.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has rated their work as very good in an interim airport accessibility report which covers the last seven months.

The report applauded the team’s dedication to helping those requiring additional support in their journey through the airport.

The CAA assesses 16 major airports across the UK and the improvements that have been made to help disabled people in the future.

Aberdeen Airport was one of only six airports to be rated as “very good”, serving up to 15,000 passengers with additional support needs per year.

Kevin Douglas, terminal operations manager, said: “ We understand that airports can be highly stressful environments for those with hidden disabilities or who need special assistance.

“Aberdeen Airport is committed to ensuring that all passengers using the facility are able to travel in as stress-free an environment as possible.

“Our assistance team will take the time to understand your needs and to make sure you are comfortable.

“We are in close dialogue with many local and national disability organisations in order to keep improving the service we provide.”

AccessABZ forum started in 2015, is an online tool to help the airport engage and consult with local disability organisations and users of its assistance service.

The group normally meet twice a year at the airport with members to find new ways to make it a more accessible environment for all.

Mark Beveridge, operations director at Aberdeen Airport, added: “An incredible amount of time and compassion is invest in making sure our special assistance service is one we can be proud of.

“We expect a high standard of our special assistance service and are delighted this has been recognised by the CAA.

“I want to thank all the staff involved in the customer journey for their fantastic work this year.”