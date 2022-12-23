Sudden closure of Home-Start charity store in Aboyne described as ‘disgraceful’ as staff given four days notice

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The sudden closure of a popular charity shop in Aberdeenshire has left volunteers and residents dismayed.

The Home-Start charity store in Aboyne officially shut on Saturday, just four days after volunteers and staff were made aware.

They were told this was due to financial issues and problems with getting more volunteers to help in the store.

However, residents, staff and volunteers have said the store was breaking even and there was even a “waiting list” of people willing to help.

Closure takes away affordable goods for residents

The news of the closure comes 13 years after the shop first opened in the Deeside village.

Kenneth Mackay, a concerned resident, said it provided an affordable option for a lot of residents in Aboyne and it served many in the community.

“Obviously there’s a lot of people going in and out of that shop and it’s for a very good cause,” he said.

“But fundamentally the reason that it concerns a lot of the villagers here in Aboyne is the fact that young kids are not going to get any clothes.

“Lots of mothers go down there and get clothes. Very, very good quality stuff. There’s lots of lovely stuff that will no longer be available.”

Staff and volunteers boycott closing ceremony

In a letter shown to staff from Linda Clark, interim chairwoman of Home-Start Deeside, Alford & Strathdon, it is said the closure was due to the shop struggling financially with rising energy bills and for volunteers due to the people returning to work.

Mr Mackay said this was not the case and that the store makes a “small profit” and has a “waiting list” of volunteers.

On Saturday, December 17, there was a farewell ceremony which staff and volunteers boycotted. Mr Mackay said he attended hoping to get answers to why the shop was closing so quickly.

Despite speaking to a trustee and having a conversation with the interim chairwoman, he was left dissatisfied.

“I really couldn’t get to the bottom of it,” he said.

“I think the whole the thing the way it’s been handled is really quite disgraceful. Four days notice to shut a place like that down is just unbearable, especially at this time of year.

“It’s been done so quick, so fast with no apparent real reason. I mean there’s a lot of innuendo but nothing really factual.

“There is something surreptitious, no one knows exactly what is going to happen to that shop.”

Remaining stock in the Aboyne store will be transferred to the shop in Alford, which is remaining open. Other shops across Aberdeenshire and the Highlands, including in Aberdeen, Wick, Inverness and Invergordon, are also due to remain open.

Hopes a new charity will take over the store

When asked to comment, Linda Clark, did not offer a reason for the speedy closure but said Home-Start staff was struggling to support the Aboyne store properly due to the increasing demand on the charity’s services.

After thanking customers, staff, volunteers and also the landlord of the building, Alistair Gordon, Lord Aboyne, for many good years, she said: “Things have changed over the last two years in particular and the staff can no longer give the shop and its management etc the time required.

“Home-Start supports families who have at least one child under five years and in recent times this support has intensified in some cases, especially after coming through a pandemic and now a cost-of-living crisis.

“The board and staff members are hoping that perhaps another charity might be interested in leasing the lovely building where we had the honour of writing on a blank canvas.”