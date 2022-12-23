Ross County suffer narrow 1-0 Premiership defeat to Rangers at Victoria Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County suffer narrow 1-0 Premiership defeat to Rangers at Victoria Park

By Andy Skinner
December 23, 2022, 9:32 pm Updated: December 23, 2022, 9:43 pm
Jordan Tillson in action against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.
Jordan Tillson in action against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.

Ross County were left to rue missed chances as they fell to a Premiership defeat against Rangers in Dingwall.

The Staggies were just beginning to make their mark on the game midway through the first half, with George Harmon and Owura Edwards unable to convert fine opportunities before the Gers netted through John Lundstram.

County remained firmly in the match and acquitted themselves well against the Glasgow side, but were unable to force a way back into it, with the victory sealing a third straight victory for new Ibrox boss Michael Beale.

Malky Mackay’s men have now lost their opening two matches since the Premiership restart, and will be intent on ending 2022 on a high when they face bottom side Dundee United in an increasingly crucial looking encounter at Tannadice on Wednesday.

The Staggies made three changes from the side which was defeated 2-1 by St Johnstone on their return from the winter break.

Jack Baldwin was out through suspension, while Callum Johnson and Kazeem Olaigbe dropped to the bench. Skipper Keith Watson, Connor Randall and David Cancola were drafted in, while Ross Callachan was fit enough to return to the bench.

Alex Iacovitti and Malik Tillman in action during the cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Rangers at the Global Energy Stadium, on December 23. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group

Rangers dominated possession in the early stages, however, County succeeded in limiting their goal threat. Malik Tillman had a strike blocked by Alex Iacovitti which was given as a goal -ick, while Connor Goldson saw an effort comfortably held by Ross Laidlaw after finding his way to the edge of the Staggies’ box.

Fashion Sakala was next to trouble on 18 minutes after being slipped in by Tillman, but he lashed his shot wide of Laidlaw’s near post.

It was the Staggies who had the best chance of the opening stages two minutes later, though. Jordan Tillson’s pinpoint cross from the right picked out George Harmon at the far post, with his close-range header blocked by the feet of stand-in Gers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin.

Another chance presented itself for County moments later, when Owura Edwards shrugged off the advances of Ben Davies to go through on goal, but he slipped his effort wide from a narrow angle.

The home side had certainly grown into the game, which made Rangers’ breakthrough on 35 minutes all the more of a blow.

The move came down the visitors’ right flank, with Sakala feeding the ball to Lundstram on the edge of the box, and he fired a low strike into Laidlaw’s bottom left corner.

John Lundstram celebrates making it 1-0 Rangers. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group

County looked to limit the damage before half-time, with Sakala seeing an effort blocked behind following Adam Devine’s cutback.

County had the final attempt of the first period, with Dhanda’s free-kick in a promising position drifting comfortably wide.

The Staggies started the second half promisingly, with Edwards sending a low shot into the arms of McLaughlin.

Laidlaw was required to keep County in the game on 54 minutes, however, with the goalkeeper on hand to block Sakala’s close-range effort after Ryan Kent had squared the ball.

Mackay turned to his bench for the first time shortly after the hour mark, with Olaigbe brought on for Cancola to add another attacking dimension to the Staggies side.

Rangers, meanwhile. looked to tie up the points, with substitute Rabbi Matondo flashing an effort across goal after being played in behind the home defence.

Olaigbe looked eager to make his mark on the game, and struck an effort into the side netting after cutting inside from the left with intent.

Mackay threw caution to the wind by bringing on William Akio and Jordy Hiwula for Tillson and Yan Dhanda in the latter stages.

Ross County Manager Malky Mackay. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group

Unlike Rangers’ last visit to Victoria Park in January, when Matthew Wright struck in the dying seconds to secure a point for County, there was to be no way back into the game on this occasion.

It was the visitors who were closest to adding to the scoresheet in stoppage time, when Alfredo Morelos failed to convert from close range after Laidlaw had parried Matondo’s effort, while the goalkeeper also did well to block at the feet of Matondo.

 

ROSS COUNTY (4-2-3-1): Laidlaw 6; Randall 6, Watson 6, Iacovitti 6, Harmon 6; Cancola 7 (Olaigbe 62), Loturi 6; Dhanda 7 (Hiwula 85), Tillson 7 (Akio 85), Edwards 7 (Callachan 75); White 6.

Subs not used: Eastwood, D Samuel, Sims, Johnson, Paton.

RANGERS (4-3-3): McLaughlin 6; Tavernier 6, Goldson 7, Davies 6, Devine 8; Arfield 6 (Jack 67), Lundstram 7, Kamara 7; Tillman 6 (Matondo 67), Sakala 6 (Morelos 58), Kent 7.

Subs not used: McCrorie, Sands, Wright, McCann, King, Lowry.

Referee: Don Robertson

Attendance: 6,501

Man of the match: Adam Devine

