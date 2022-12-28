Met Office yellow warning of icy patches as ‘fault on train’ cancels trains from Oban

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Many will be waking to icy patches this morning, as a Met Office yellow warning remains in place across the majority of mainland Scotland.

Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians are warned of icy pavements and roads – with drivers told to make sure vehicles are decided before they drive off.

The warning is in place until 10am this morning.

For a second day running, trains from Oban are being cancelled.

The service will now start in Crianlarich – some 45minutes drive from the west coast town – due to a fault on the train.

Passengers were still able to book tickets on the train this morning.

A message on ScotRail said: “The 8.57am Oban to Glasgow Queen Street due 11.56am will be started from Crianlarich. It will no longer call at Oban, Connel Ferry, Taynuilt, Loch Awe, Dalmally and Tyndrum Lower.

“This is due to a fault on this train.

“We have one bus confirmed in Oban at 10.15am, provided by Coast to Coast.”

Traffic Scotland has said the Dornoch Bridge, in the Highlands, is restricted in both directions due to high winds.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Patchy ice is expected to develop on untreated surfaces as rain and snow eases.

What to expect

It's still wintry out there on most NW roads, but we've been busy treating and ploughing. As you can see, the A9 at Daviot is looking clear, but please continue to drive to conditions and beware of ice. #DriveSafe #readyforwinter pic.twitter.com/wfmfx3P6bC — BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) December 28, 2022

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

A9 Dornoch Bridge High Winds – Weather, All lanes restricted in both directions #TSIncident — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 28, 2022

High winds

There are high winds restricting traffic on the Dornoch Bridge. The alert was put into place at 3.53am.

Traffic Scotland said: “Wintry weather conditions continue to affect particularly in the north of the country Met Office has an ice warning in place until 10am today.

“Gritters are working hard to keep the network running.”

Ferry times changed due to ‘operational’ reasons

Residents and visitors hoping to get to Tiree and Coll for Hogmanay have been warned to a change in time of the last ferry run of the year.

Due to “operational” reasons the Oban to Coll and Tiree ferry will not be running its normal timetable on December 31.

A spokeswoman for ferry operator CalMac said: “The previously advised timetable will no longer operate on Saturday December 31.

The following timetable will operate:

Depart Oban – 7.15am

Arrive Coll – 9.55am

Depart Coll – 10.10am

Arrive Tiree – 11.05am

Depart Tiree – 11.35am

Arrive Coll – 12.30pm

Depart Coll – 12.45pm

Arrive Oban – 3.25pm

“All booked customers will be contacted.

“We’ll keep customers informed should there be any further changes in connection to this route.

“If you’ve not already done so, download our app or follow our Twitter @CalMac_Updates so we can provide you with timely updates, with the latest information we have available.

“Alternatively, you can also sign up to our service status text updates.”

Passengers to Islay are being impacted due to a technical issue with MV Hebridean Isles’ bow visor seal, the vessel has been withdrawn from service whilst repairs are being carried out.

As a result of this, MV Finlaggan will operate the following timetable:

Depart Kennacraig – 7am, 1pm, 6pm

Depart Port Ellen – 9.45am

Depart Port Askaig – 1.30pm, 8.15pm

The spokeswoman continued: “All other sailings have been cancelled.

“An update regarding Thursday’s sailings will be provided on Wednesday afternoon.”

She added: “The Mallaig – Canna service may be liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice in adverse weather due to operational reasons.

“This is due to pier infrastructure issues at Eigg, this service is liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice.

“Unfortunately this is outwith CalMac’s control.”