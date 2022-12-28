Met Office yellow warning of icy patches as ‘fault on train’ cancels trains from Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Met Office yellow warning of icy patches as ‘fault on train’ cancels trains from Oban

By Louise Glen
December 28, 2022, 7:34 am Updated: December 28, 2022, 9:43 am
Always make sure you can see out all your windows clearly before you set off. Image: Shutterstock
Always make sure you can see out all your windows clearly before you set off. Image: Shutterstock

Many will be waking to icy patches this morning, as a Met Office yellow warning remains in place across the majority of mainland Scotland.

Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians are warned of icy pavements and roads – with drivers told to make sure vehicles are decided before they drive off.

The warning is in place until 10am this morning.

For a second day running, trains from Oban are being cancelled.

The service will now start in Crianlarich – some 45minutes drive from the west coast town – due to a fault on the train.

Passengers were still able to book tickets on the train this morning.

A message on ScotRail said: “The 8.57am Oban to Glasgow Queen Street due 11.56am will be started from Crianlarich. It will no longer call at Oban, Connel Ferry, Taynuilt, Loch Awe, Dalmally and Tyndrum Lower.

“This is due to a fault on this train.

“We have one bus confirmed in Oban at 10.15am, provided by Coast to Coast.”

Traffic Scotland has said the Dornoch Bridge, in the Highlands, is restricted in both directions due to high winds.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Patchy ice is expected to develop on untreated surfaces as rain and snow eases.

What to expect

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

High winds

There are high winds restricting traffic on the Dornoch Bridge. The alert was put into place at 3.53am.

Traffic Scotland said: “Wintry weather conditions continue to affect particularly in the north of the country Met Office has an ice warning in place until 10am today.

Gritters are working hard to keep the network running.”

Ferry times changed due to ‘operational’ reasons

Residents and visitors hoping to get to Tiree and Coll for Hogmanay have been warned to a change in time of the last ferry run of the year.

Due to “operational” reasons the Oban to Coll and Tiree ferry will not be running its normal timetable on December 31.

A spokeswoman for ferry operator CalMac said: “The previously advised timetable will no longer operate on Saturday December 31.

Tiree. Picture by Sandy McCook.

The following timetable will operate:

Depart Oban – 7.15am
Arrive Coll – 9.55am
Depart Coll – 10.10am
Arrive Tiree – 11.05am
Depart Tiree – 11.35am
Arrive Coll – 12.30pm
Depart Coll – 12.45pm
Arrive Oban – 3.25pm

“All booked customers will be contacted.

“We’ll keep customers informed should there be any further changes in connection to this route.

“If you’ve not already done so, download our app or follow our Twitter @CalMac_Updates so we can provide you with timely updates, with the latest information we have available.

“Alternatively, you can also sign up to our service status text updates.”

Passengers to Islay are being impacted due to a technical issue with MV Hebridean Isles’ bow visor seal, the vessel has been withdrawn from service whilst repairs are being carried out.

As a result of this, MV Finlaggan will operate the following timetable:

Depart Kennacraig – 7am, 1pm, 6pm
Depart Port Ellen – 9.45am
Depart Port Askaig – 1.30pm, 8.15pm

The spokeswoman continued: “All other sailings have been cancelled.

“An update regarding Thursday’s sailings will be provided on Wednesday afternoon.”

She added: “The Mallaig – Canna service may be liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice in adverse weather due to operational reasons.

“This is due to pier infrastructure issues at Eigg, this service is liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice.

“Unfortunately this is outwith CalMac’s control.”

