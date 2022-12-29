Aldi donates more than 2,500 meals to Aberdeen communities this Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aldi donates more than 2,500 meals to Aberdeen communities this Christmas

By Ellie Milne
December 29, 2022, 12:53 pm Updated: December 29, 2022, 1:53 pm
More than 2,500 meals were donated by Aldi stores in Aberdeen on Christmas Eve. Image: Aldi.

Aldi has donated more than 2,500 meals to those in need across Aberdeen this festive season.

The supermarket teamed up with charity partners in the area to collect unsold fresh and chilled food when stores closed early on Christmas Eve.

A total of 2,545 meals were distributed to local charities, community groups and foodbanks in the city.

Aldi stores in Aberdeen plan to donate even more meals on Hogmanay to make sure more people receive the food they need.

Liz Fox, corporate responsibility director at Aldi UK, said: “We are incredibly proud to have supported so many amazing charities and community groups in Aberdeen this Christmas, helping them to provide warm and healthy festive meals to those in need.

“We know that the festive period will have been a particularly challenging time for so many this year which is why we also launched our Emergency Foodbank Fund – allowing us to support even more organisations at a time of heightened demand.”

Aldi shop
The Aldi store at Countesswells. Image: Aldi.

Ongoing partnerships

Throughout the season, the supermarket has also committed to donating £250,000 to support communities across the UK through its Emergency Foodbank Fund.

Both initiatives are made possible due to Aldi’s partnership with the community giving platform, Neighbourly, which helps to link the supermarket with charitable organisations.

Aldi previously donated almost 9,000 meals to charities in Aberdeenshire during the school summer holidays.

Steve Butterworth, from Neighbourly, added: “Christmas is always a busy time for charities and food banks, but this year was, without doubt, one of the busiest.

“The donations from Aldi are vital for so many people and we are really pleased to be working together to help those in need again this year.”

The Big Christmas Food Appeal

Image button, click to visit Big Christmas Food Appeal homepage

The Press and Journal, Evening Express, Energy Voice and Original 106 are working with charity partner Cfine to to signpost the help available to people struggling with the cost of living.

Through The Big Christmas Food Appeal, we have been highlighting businesses and groups, like Aldi stores, who have been doing their part to support foodbanks this festive season.

Get involved with The Big Christmas Food Appeal

