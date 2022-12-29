Aldi donates more than 2,500 meals to Aberdeen communities this Christmas

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aldi has donated more than 2,500 meals to those in need across Aberdeen this festive season.

The supermarket teamed up with charity partners in the area to collect unsold fresh and chilled food when stores closed early on Christmas Eve.

A total of 2,545 meals were distributed to local charities, community groups and foodbanks in the city.

Aldi stores in Aberdeen plan to donate even more meals on Hogmanay to make sure more people receive the food they need.

Liz Fox, corporate responsibility director at Aldi UK, said: “We are incredibly proud to have supported so many amazing charities and community groups in Aberdeen this Christmas, helping them to provide warm and healthy festive meals to those in need.

“We know that the festive period will have been a particularly challenging time for so many this year which is why we also launched our Emergency Foodbank Fund – allowing us to support even more organisations at a time of heightened demand.”

Ongoing partnerships

Throughout the season, the supermarket has also committed to donating £250,000 to support communities across the UK through its Emergency Foodbank Fund.

Both initiatives are made possible due to Aldi’s partnership with the community giving platform, Neighbourly, which helps to link the supermarket with charitable organisations.

Aldi previously donated almost 9,000 meals to charities in Aberdeenshire during the school summer holidays.

Steve Butterworth, from Neighbourly, added: “Christmas is always a busy time for charities and food banks, but this year was, without doubt, one of the busiest.

“The donations from Aldi are vital for so many people and we are really pleased to be working together to help those in need again this year.”

The Big Christmas Food Appeal

The Press and Journal, Evening Express, Energy Voice and Original 106 are working with charity partner Cfine to to signpost the help available to people struggling with the cost of living.

Through The Big Christmas Food Appeal, we have been highlighting businesses and groups, like Aldi stores, who have been doing their part to support foodbanks this festive season.

Get involved with The Big Christmas Food Appeal