Aldi donates almost 9,000 meals to charities across Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aldi has donated thousands of meals to Aberdeenshire charities during the school summer holidays.

Stores across the region have been paired up with charities, foodbanks and community groups as a way to donate surplus food.

The supermarket has worked in partnership with community giving app Neighbourly since 2019, allowing them to support thousands of families.

In the past seven weeks, a total of 8,938 meals have been donated by Aldi to these partner causes across Aberdeenshire.

Liz Fox, the corporate responsibility director at Aldi UK, said: “Our food donations scheme with Neighbourly operates year-round, but we know that school holidays are a particularly hard time for families, especially as many continue to experience greater hardship due to the cost-of-living crisis.

“This is why we committed to supporting even more amazing causes in Aberdeenshire over the school holidays, helping them to provide meals to those who needed them most.”

Increase in demand during holidays

Over the Easter holidays, Aldi was able to give food from their stores to north-east foodbanks – making up the equivalent of 2,584 meals.

Steve Butterworth, from Neighbourly, added: “School holidays are often a time when demand on charities and foodbanks drastically increases, particularly during summer when children are at home for six weeks or more.

“This push in donations from Aldi was therefore essential in helping these organisations support families during this time.”

The Press and Journal is working hard to raise awareness of food poverty, and get the conversation going about where people can get help.

As part of the Big Food Appeal, we’re highlighting some of the vital work being carried out in our communities, as well as trying to debunk some of the myths about foodbanks.

For more information, or to get involved with The Big Food Appeal, click here.