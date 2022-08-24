Aldi donates almost 9,000 meals to charities across Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aldi donates almost 9,000 meals to charities across Aberdeenshire

By Ellie Milne
August 24, 2022, 11:14 am Updated: August 24, 2022, 11:27 am
Thousands of meals have been donated by Aldi across Scotland.
Thousands of meals have been donated by Aldi across Scotland.

Aldi has donated thousands of meals to Aberdeenshire charities during the school summer holidays.

Stores across the region have been paired up with charities, foodbanks and community groups as a way to donate surplus food.

The supermarket has worked in partnership with community giving app Neighbourly since 2019, allowing them to support thousands of families.

In the past seven weeks, a total of 8,938 meals have been donated by Aldi to these partner causes across Aberdeenshire.

Liz Fox, the corporate responsibility director at Aldi UK, said: “Our food donations scheme with Neighbourly operates year-round, but we know that school holidays are a particularly hard time for families, especially as many continue to experience greater hardship due to the cost-of-living crisis.

“This is why we committed to supporting even more amazing causes in Aberdeenshire over the school holidays, helping them to provide meals to those who needed them most.”

Increase in demand during holidays

Over the Easter holidays, Aldi was able to give food from their stores to north-east foodbanks – making up the equivalent of 2,584 meals.

Steve Butterworth, from Neighbourly, added: “School holidays are often a time when demand on charities and foodbanks drastically increases, particularly during summer when children are at home for six weeks or more.

“This push in donations from Aldi was therefore essential in helping these organisations support families during this time.”

The Press and Journal is working hard to raise awareness of food poverty, and get the conversation going about where people can get help.

As part of the Big Food Appeal, we’re highlighting some of the vital work being carried out in our communities, as well as trying to debunk some of the myths about foodbanks.

For more information, or to get involved with The Big Food Appeal, click here.

