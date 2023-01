Rock Challenge: The ‘fantastic’ schools performing arts competition that changed lives

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For many school pupils in the north-east, the annual Rock Challenge competition was a highlight of the academic year.

The major event gave youngsters the opportunity to create their own dance and drama performance for a live audience.

Each school would spend months working on their specially-themed production, crafting the choreography, costumes and sets, before taking to the big stage.

Teams made up of pupils aged 11 to 18 from across the region took a number of prizes back to the north-east during the event’s run in the UK.

However, the popular competition came to a surprise end in 2019 – and there is no sign of it making a return in the near future.

‘A big loss’

Rock Challenge first launched in the UK in 1996 to encourage secondary school-aged pupils to achieve a “natural high” through performing rather than drugs and alcohol.

What started with 11 entries at the first competition quickly expanded with a total of 49 days of events being held across the UK by 2016.

The Scottish Grand Final was launched in 2012 and featured a number of finalists from across Grampian who were then able to go on to compete against other UK schools.

Peterhead Academy was the only Scottish school to compete in the final ever Northern Region Premier Grand Final which was held in Grimsby in 2019.

Teacher Lynne Greig said the announcement that 2019 would be the last competition came as a “shock” to everyone who had taken part.

“It was such a big loss,” she said. “Kids coming up from primary schools still ask about it. So, it would be great to see it come back, people would want to do it. Never say never.”

The biology teacher from Peterhead Academy was a shy pupil when she first got involved with Rock Challenge.

“It helped get me out of my shell when I was at school,” she said. “And as a teacher I can see how good it was for everyone.

“The pupils were involved at all points of the process and it let them develop so many skills – so much work goes into it.”

‘Big part of school life’

Throughout the early 2000s, a number of Rock Challenge events were held at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre and Aberdeen Music Hall.

Hundreds of youngsters from schools – including Westhill, Torry, Harlaw, Northfield, Oldmachar, Ellon, Keith, Banff, Lossiemouth and St Machar – achieved big success at these venues.

In more recent years, pupils have created performances based on a variety of fun themes, from the moon landing to the story of Medusa.

Nine schools from across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire competed at the regional heats in 2016, with Fraserburgh Academy coming out on top.

Mintlaw Academy came in second place with “Venemous Vanity” while Turriff Academy came third with their “Little Red Riding Hood” performance.

The following year Dingwall Academy came first at the Scottish finals with its Day of the Dead piece “Dia de los Muertos”. Invergordon Academy, Mackie Academy and Alness Academy also placed in the top five.

Gillian Owen, chairwoman of Aberdeenshire Council’s education committee, described the Rock Challenge as “a big part of school life”.

She added: “The preparation involved in taking part was extensive with everyone showing a significant commitment – which made our entries of such an extremely high standard.

“I’m very proud of what our schools achieved over the years and I have no doubt that the experiences left our young people with some amazing memories and friendships.

“It would be fantastic to see it make a return and I know there are a lot of pupils that would love to take part in the event once again.”

‘A community feel’

A panel of Rock Challenge judges gave each competing school a mark based on strict criteria, including choreography, soundtrack and concept.

Schools in the region also received special awards in recognition of the pupils’ leadership and originality.

A number of participants have even gone on to pursue careers in the arts in later life.

Former Fraserburgh Academy pupil Dillon Third took part in the competition for three years in a row before going on to study at the MGA Academy of Performing Arts.

The 20-year-old has just started his first professional job as a singer and dancer on a cruise ship.

“It’s nice to look back on Rock Challenge and then see where I am now,” he said.

“As much as it was fun to do there was also an educational purpose. We were spoken to about how important the message was and for our generation to be promoting that.

“There was also always a community feel. All the parents got involved to make costumes and build sets, it was a big effort from everyone.

“That’s one thing that really stood out – how much work goes into it and how big a team effort it is.”

Second chances

Event organisers sent a letter to participants in September 2019 to announce that the Rock Challenge would not be continuing due to “economic conditions”.

A group came together after the cancellation to organise a new competition – Make It Happen – which 800 pupils signed up to take part in at the P&J Live arena.

However, it was also cancelled when the Covid pandemic hit.

The new venture was backed by Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid who described Rock Challenge as a “great event” for young people.

He said: “It is hard to overstate the value this event had, with the benefits for the students clear to everyone. And, it was not just the performers who benefitted from the event.

“Hundreds of pupils from primary and secondary schools right across Banff and Buchan had the opportunity to get involved in this unique experience.

“Aside from the wonderful performances, students got involved behind the scenes with stage design, construction, lighting, and sound production.

“It was really disappointing to see the event end in 2019, and the pandemic unfortunately put the brakes on a locally led replacement which had been planned and which had my full support.

“I would love to see Rock Challenge or something like it return so that future young people can have those same opportunities as previous teams from my constituency.”