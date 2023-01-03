Driver arrested following one-vehicle crash north of Wick

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 29-year-old man has been arrested following a one-car crash in the Highlands.

One person has been taken to hospital following the crash on the A99 Wick to John O’ Groats road.

Emergency services were called to the scene north of Wick , near the B876 Reiss junction, at about 2am.

The driver of the car has been arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

A 27-year-old man, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Officers and paramedics both attended, with fire crews also called to assist with lighting.

A fire service spokesman confirmed the stop message came in at 3.50am.

The road was closed to all traffic in both directions for about six hours before reopening just after 8am.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 2am on Tuesday, January 3, to a report of a one-car crash on the A99 north-west of Wick.

“Emergency services attended and a 27-year-old man, a passenger, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“A 29-year-old man, the driver, has been arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

“The road was closed and re-opened around 8.10am.”