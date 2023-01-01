New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

2023 is already off to a very special start for two families.

Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes, from Aberdeen, are celebrating the birth of baby Cody, who was born at 3.30am today.

Just 90 minutes later, Orkney couple Morgan Blanchard and Gary Watt welcomed their first son into the world.

Both babies were born at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, and were among the first to arrive on New Year’s Day.

Miss Morrice praised staff at the hospital as she cuddled her new arrival, who was born weighing 8lb 8oz.

Cody Alexander Morrice is a little brother for Stevie, seven, and Luke, six.

Miss Morrice, 26, said: “I got induced after coming into the hospital at about 6.30pm. I was anxious and quite scared as I’d been waiting all day for the call, and because I knew what was coming.

“It went quite slow I would say, but the staff were brilliant, I couldn’t have asked for anyone better.”

The “wee man” was the third baby to make their big arrival in Aberdeen on January 1 and has spent his first hours in the world fast asleep.

Miss Morrice, from Garthdee, said: “We’ve had his name picked out for months, we just hoped he would look like a Cody.

“And, Alexander comes from my partner’s middle name, which was his dad’s first name. Sean was crying this morning when he was born.”

Proud dad Mr Innes brought along Stevie and Luke to meet their new baby brother, and they climbed onto the bed with their mum to have their first cuddle.

“It’s been amazing, I did have a little tear,” Mr Innes added. “We’re over the moon and excited to get him home now.”

First baby for Kirkwall couple

Kirkwall couple Morgan Blanchard, 24, and Gary Watt, 28, also welcomed a baby boy at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital today.

The first-time parents are yet to choose a name for their little one, who was born at 4.54am weighing 7lb 14oz.

Miss Blanchard’s pregnancy was classed as high-risk so she had to travel to Aberdeen on Friday to be induced.

“I got induced straight away and then my waters were broken last night,” she said.

“It should have taken about 24 hours in total, but it was only about 18. We came up to the labour ward last night at about 9pm and he born less than eight hours later. It was a lot easier and a lot quicker than I expected.”

Mr Watt added: “I don’t remember much, it all happens so fast.”

The newborn was not due until January 10 so his New Year’s Day arrival came as a big surprise to the couple.

“It’s my birthday in five days, so I did think we might have a joint birthday,” Miss Blanchard said.

The couple have a few name options in mind and are going to test them out before deciding which one suits their new arrival best.