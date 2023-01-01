Stonehaven Nippy Dip: Brave fundraisers take the plunge for community

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 200 people have started their New Year with an icy dip in the North Sea.

The hardy souls took part in the Stonehaven Nippy Dip to blow away the festive cobwebs while raising money for the community.

Some participants even donned fun costumes with a banana, festive elves and Santa Claus all spotted in the water.

The Nippy Dip is held at Stonehaven Harbour every January 1 but has not been able to go ahead for the last few years due to Covid.

Organisers said it was great to see so many people come along – in and out of the water – for a fun start to 2023.

David Lawman, chairman of Stonehaven and District Community Council, stayed on dry land today to make sure everything went to plan.

He said: “We think about 200 people took part, including some who came along and signed up on the day. So, it was definitely a good turnout and really great to see everyone back.

“It was showery weather, so not a lot of folk stood around for a long time, but plenty came along to watch the dip.

“Some people stayed in the water for a while which really surprised me. There were people who stayed in for a few minutes, while others were in and out.”

Raising funds for Stonehaven

All of the money raised through people signing up to take part in the Nippy Dip will be put back into the community.

The money will go towards the 24-hour Public Access Defibrillators Fund and the Stonehaven Christmas Tree Light Fund.

Mr Lawman added: “In the town, we’ve got seven defibrillators that the community council and other community groups help to look after.

“It’s not just getting the defibrillators that costs, if they’re ever used the batteries and pads need replaced, and if they’re not used they will expire, which all costs money. And then the rest of the profits will cover the lights for the Christmas tree.”

Those involved with last night’s fireballs event in the town also came along to help out today, alongside councillors and representatives from Stonehaven and District Round Table.

“There was a good community spirit,” Mr Lawman said. “A lot of people helping today, were helping last night at the Fireballs too. That’s the nature of it, we all help each other to make it work.”