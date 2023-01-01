Stonehaven Nippy Dip: Brave fundraisers take the plunge for community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stonehaven Nippy Dip: Brave fundraisers take the plunge for community

By Ellie Milne
January 1, 2023, 4:02 pm
Brave nippy dippers plunged into the water at Stonehaven Harbour. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Brave nippy dippers plunged into the water at Stonehaven Harbour. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

More than 200 people have started their New Year with an icy dip in the North Sea.

The hardy souls took part in the Stonehaven Nippy Dip to blow away the festive cobwebs while raising money for the community.

Some participants even donned fun costumes with a banana, festive elves and Santa Claus all spotted in the water.

Some participants signed up on the day. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The Nippy Dip is held at Stonehaven Harbour every January 1 but has not been able to go ahead for the last few years due to Covid.

Organisers said it was great to see so many people come along – in and out of the water – for a fun start to 2023.

David Lawman, chairman of Stonehaven and District Community Council, stayed on dry land today to make sure everything went to plan.

People gathered at the harbour to watch the Nippy Dip. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

He said: “We think about 200 people took part, including some who came along and signed up on the day. So, it was definitely a good turnout and really great to see everyone back.

“It was showery weather, so not a lot of folk stood around for a long time, but plenty came along to watch the dip.

“Some people stayed in the water for a while which really surprised me. There were people who stayed in for a few minutes, while others were in and out.”

Nippy dippers in festive costumes. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Raising funds for Stonehaven

All of the money raised through people signing up to take part in the Nippy Dip will be put back into the community.

The money will go towards the 24-hour Public Access Defibrillators Fund and the Stonehaven Christmas Tree Light Fund.

Swimmers donned a range of fun costumes. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Mr Lawman added: “In the town, we’ve got seven defibrillators that the community council and other community groups help to look after.

“It’s not just getting the defibrillators that costs, if they’re ever used the batteries and pads need replaced, and if they’re not used they will expire, which all costs money. And then the rest of the profits will cover the lights for the Christmas tree.”

Around 200 people took part in the New Year Nippy Dip in Stonehaven. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Those involved with last night’s fireballs event in the town also came along to help out today, alongside councillors and representatives from Stonehaven and District Round Table.

“There was a good community spirit,” Mr Lawman said. “A lot of people helping today, were helping last night at the Fireballs too. That’s the nature of it, we all help each other to make it work.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Michael Bardill at his home in Insch, after water flooded through the ceiling. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
PTSD sufferer camps in garden after 400-litres of water bursts through council house ceiling
Plans for the Glenbervie Estate and the KIldrummy Estate feature in our latest round-up
Macphie boss splitting Glenbervie manse as living costs soar, while mega-rich new American owners…
Carole Millett got drunk and threw a mop at a bar worker at the Rohaan Cafe Bar in Dyce, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Drunk woman threw mop at barmaid who refused to serve her and told police…
Television broadcast streaming multimedia. Earth globe abstract composition; Shutterstock ID 386549023; purchase_order: ; job:
Stewart Crabb: Higher internet speeds can be driving force for north-east economy
2
The low emission zone in Aberdeen will improve air quality - but at what cost? Image: DC Thomson
Asthma expert: Aberdeen LEZ may be unpopular - but it can help save lives
2
Post Thumbnail
Aberdeenshire and Islands record highest number of house fires in homes without smoke alarms

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Heavy rain is forecast over parts of the Highlands from Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year's Day crash on A9
The frozen pitch at Braeview Park, Beauly. Beauly. Image: Beauly Shinty Club
Shinty: Lovat Cup clash between Beauly and Lovat frozen off
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson talks up Kevin Joshua signing as recruitment continues
Calum Beattie, the SPFL chief operating officer. Image: SPFL
SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie approaching 2023 with high hopes for Scottish game
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds desperately needs his side to defeat Cove Rangers on Monday. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Paul Chalk: Crunch time for Caley Thistle heading into the new year
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
It has now been more than two years since Britain officially left the EU (Image: Bodo Schieren/imageBROKER/Shutterstock)
John Ferry: Take the biggest Brexit lessons on board to avoid future disaster
Runners of all ages took part in the latest Banchory Boxing Day fun run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson [POTW]
'I just enjoy seeing the community come together': The story behind the Banchory Boxing…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented