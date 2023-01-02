Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are investigating the sudden death of a 16-year-old boy.

Officers were called to a property in Keirhill Avenue, Westhill at about 10am on New Year’s Day following concern for the teen.

It is understood the Westhill Academy pupil took ill after inhaling laughing gas the night before.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, but pronounced dead a short while later.

His family were too upset to talk at their home today.

Police are treating the tragedy as unexplained, there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of concern for a 16-year-old male at a property on Keirhill Avenue in Westhill around 10am on Sunday, January 1.

“He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but pronounced dead a short time later.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

‘Such a shock’

Neighbours in the quiet street described seeing multiple police cars and ambulances outside the house on Sunday morning.

One said the family were known in the area and were “great people”, but did not want to comment further on what he had heard was a tragic “misadventure”.

Obinna Ugoala, 49, who lives nearby, said: “It was such a shock, I never thought something like this would happen in a thousand years.

“My thoughts are with the family at this time.”

Community offers condolences

Local councillor Fatima Joji also extended her sympathies to the boy’s loved ones.

She told The P&J: “I deeply and sincerely share my condolences and my heartfelt wishes go to all the friends and family. I can’t imagine what it feels like to lose someone so close and a child that young as well, at the start of the New Year.”

As news of the tragedy spread online, many people said their thoughts were with the family.

Karen Burnett wrote: “Thinking of his mum, dad & sisters, so sad.”

Louise Marie Hamill posted: “My sincere condolences to his parents. As a mother myself, I can’t fathom what his family are going through.”

And Cakky Borrie wrote: “Absolute heartbreaking for this family and friends.”

What is laughing gas?

Laughing gas is the more commonly known name for nitrous oxide – a colourless gas which can cause fits of laughter or giggles.

It is usually inhaled using a balloon but is more dangerous when inhaled directly from a canister or used in enclosed spaces.

Effects vary from feelings of euphoria and hallucinations to feelings of paranoia and dizziness.

Too much nitrous oxide can lead to users falling unconscious, potentially even suffocating from the lack of oxygen.

A petition was launched last year to make it illegal to sell the nitrous oxide to under 21s following the death of 16-year-old Kayleigh Burns in June.

The petition, which can be signed here, aims to make it harder for young people to access the substance.