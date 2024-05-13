Tillydrone football pitch named after Dons legend Willie Miller

Former Aberdeen football captain Willie Miller is set to inspire generations of players through the opening of a new sports facility.

The Cruyff Court, which opened in Tillydrone today, has been named after the former Dons skipper.

Willie led the team to the Cup Winners’ Cup victory over Real Madrid in 1983 and went on to become one of the club’s most successful captain.

On Monday, the legendary football player stepped forward to cut the ceremonial ribbon to mark the pitch’s official opening.

Aberdeen is now one of only two cities in the UK to have three Cruyff Courts, both named after local football heroes.

Aberdeen is also home to Cruyff Court Denis Law in Catherine Street and Cruyff Court Neale Cooper in Tullos.

The Don’s player hopes the centre will help keep kids active and go a long way to reducing acts of anti-social behaviour.

He said: “I am truly honoured to have my name associated with this new facility that will offer young people a safe space to engage in sport for years to come.”

School pupils try out new Tillydrone pitch

Crowds gathered to mark the milestone occasion.

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen, Dr David Cameron joined officials of the Denis Law Legacy Trust, Johan Cruyff Foundation, and as a host of local representatives.

Local school children from Riverside Primary School and St Machar Academy were among the first to try out the new court.

The court includes an artificial sports and activity area, basketball and dodgeball courts, mini-tennis courts and a running track and is free for anyone to use.

The venture was made possible thanks to a partnership between Aberdeen City Council, Denis Law Legacy Trust and The Cruyff Foundation.

Niels Meijer, director of the Cruyff Foundation, added: “With Cruyff Court Willie Miller, space is created for the children of Tillydrone. Space to grow and make friends. Space to be active and improve physical and mental health.”