Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Tillydrone football pitch named after Dons legend Willie Miller

The former Aberdeen skipper was at the 'Cruyff Court' to kick things off.

By Michelle Henderson
Aberdeen FCs legendary captain Willie Miller with school children kicking a football around.
Aberdeen FCs legendary captain Willie Miller was on hand to open the new pitch opened in his name in Tillydrone today. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

Former Aberdeen football captain Willie Miller is set to inspire generations of players through the opening of a new sports facility.

The Cruyff Court, which opened in Tillydrone today, has been named after the former Dons skipper.

Willie led the team to the Cup Winners’ Cup victory over Real Madrid in 1983 and went on to become one of the club’s most successful captain.

On Monday, the legendary football player stepped forward to cut the ceremonial ribbon to mark the pitch’s official opening.

Aberdeen is now one of only two cities in the UK to have three Cruyff Courts, both named after local football heroes.

Don's legend Willie Miller kicking a football on new Cruyff Court.
Cruyff Court, a new sports facility, opened in Tillydrone today named after Don’s legend Willie Miller. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

Aberdeen is also home to Cruyff Court Denis Law in Catherine Street and Cruyff Court Neale Cooper in Tullos.

The Don’s player hopes the centre will help keep kids active and go a long way to reducing acts of anti-social behaviour.

He said: “I am truly honoured to have my name associated with this new facility that will offer young people a safe space to engage in sport for years to come.”

School pupils try out new Tillydrone pitch

Crowds gathered to mark the milestone occasion.

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen, Dr David Cameron joined officials of the Denis Law Legacy TrustJohan Cruyff Foundation, and as a host of local representatives.

Local school children from Riverside Primary School and St Machar Academy were among the first to try out the new court.

Artifical sports court complete with square Postcode Lottery logo.
The court includes an artificial sports and activity area. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

The court includes an artificial sports and activity area, basketball and dodgeball courts, mini-tennis courts and a running track and is free for anyone to use.

The venture was made possible thanks to a partnership between Aberdeen City Council, Denis Law Legacy Trust and The Cruyff Foundation.

Don's legend Willie Miller surrounded by young school children as he signs football tops.
Willie Miller hopes the facility will help encourage kids to stay active and reduce anti-social behaviour. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

Niels Meijer, director of the Cruyff Foundation, added: “With Cruyff Court Willie Miller, space is created for the children of Tillydrone. Space to grow and make friends. Space to be active and improve physical and mental health.”

