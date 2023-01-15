Old Aberdeen community pollination project recognised for boosting biodiversity in in St Machar kirkyard

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A community project has been recognised for boosting biodiversity in an Aberdeen kirkyard.

The St Machar Community Biodiversity project was awarded second place in NatureScot’s Pollinator Friendly award.

Steven Shaw, environmental manager for Aberdeen City Council, represented Keep Scotland Beautiful by presenting the award to the community project based in Old Aberdeen.

The project started in 2020, alongside the conservation works of the roof, stained-glass window, and 500-year-old ceiling at St Machar’s Cathedral.

Katherine Williams, education officer, started offering gardening sessions alongside outreach officer Phoenix Archer during lockdown.

The project soon gathered momentum with people wanting to be out in the fresh air and to feel more connected with others while helping nature.

Working with the council’s maintenance team, the group has devised a grass-cutting scheme that boosts biodiversity in the kirkyard.

This means some areas are cut short, while others are left longer and are only cut once or twice a year to create different habitats for plants and creatures.

The group has also boosted the food supply available by planting low-growing thyme and early flowering bulbs such as crocus to help nourish pollinators.

In the longer areas of grass, wildflowers such as red campion, ox-eye daisy, and bird’s foot trefoil were planted.

A survey led by the North East Scotland Biological Records Society found over a hundred varieties of plants in the area.

‘It all helps’

This year, the group hopes to plant more wildflowers as well as put up nesting boxes and run educational workshops.

The community project is also hoping to encourage other kirkyards in the city and Aberdeenshire to work with nature too.

Ms Williams said: “The group hopes to encourage other kirkyards in the city and Shire and inspire them to work with nature too. It can be just starting with a corner of grass left to grow longer or planting some native flowers. It all helps.

“The gardening group meets monthly during the growing season and anyone wanting to join in is very welcome. No gardening knowledge is necessary just enthusiasm.”

Details of the next session will be posted on the cathedral’s social media or website.