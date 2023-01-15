Old Aberdeen community pollination project recognised for boosting biodiversity in in St Machar kirkyard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Old Aberdeen community pollination project recognised for boosting biodiversity in in St Machar kirkyard

By Lauren Taylor
January 15, 2023, 2:28 pm Updated: January 15, 2023, 5:27 pm
St Machar community project recognised for their pollination scheme. Image: St Machar's Cathedral.
St Machar community project recognised for their pollination scheme. Image: St Machar's Cathedral.

A community project has been recognised for boosting biodiversity in an Aberdeen kirkyard.

The St Machar Community Biodiversity project was awarded second place in NatureScot’s Pollinator Friendly award.

Steven Shaw, environmental manager for Aberdeen City Council, represented Keep Scotland Beautiful by presenting the award to the community project based in Old Aberdeen.

The project started in 2020, alongside the conservation works of the roof, stained-glass window, and 500-year-old ceiling at St Machar’s Cathedral.

Katherine Williams, education officer, started offering gardening sessions alongside outreach officer Phoenix Archer during lockdown.

Steven Shaw presenting Katherine Willams with the award. Supplied by St Machar’s Cathedral.

The project soon gathered momentum with people wanting to be out in the fresh air and to feel more connected with others while helping nature.

Working with the council’s maintenance team, the group has devised a grass-cutting scheme that boosts biodiversity in the kirkyard.

This means some areas are cut short, while others are left longer and are only cut once or twice a year to create different habitats for plants and creatures.

The group has also boosted the food supply available by planting low-growing thyme and early flowering bulbs such as crocus to help nourish pollinators.

In the longer areas of grass, wildflowers such as red campion, ox-eye daisy, and bird’s foot trefoil were planted.

A survey led by the North East Scotland Biological Records Society found over a hundred varieties of plants in the area.

‘It all helps’

This year, the group hopes to plant more wildflowers as well as put up nesting boxes and run educational workshops.

The community project is also hoping to encourage other kirkyards in the city and Aberdeenshire to work with nature too.

EASTER SUNDAY: 'Mary Magdalene went and announced to the disciples, "I have seen the Lord."' Join us for worship at 11am…

Posted by St Machar's Cathedral on Saturday, 16 April 2022

Ms Williams said: “The group hopes to encourage other kirkyards in the city and Shire and inspire them to work with nature too. It can be just starting with a corner of grass left to grow longer or planting some native flowers. It all helps.

“The gardening group meets monthly during the growing season and anyone wanting to join in is very welcome. No gardening knowledge is necessary just enthusiasm.”

Details of the next session will be posted on the cathedral’s social media or website.

