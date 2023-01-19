‘Choose something good’: Aboyne dad makes 1,070-mile pilgrimage on the Santiago de Compostela

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man from Aboyne has returned from a 1,070-mile ancient pilgrimage, walking from France to Spain to raise money for Childline.

Stuart Nelson, 70, made the journey on the the Santiago de Compostela medieval pilgrimage route from Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris to the basilica in northern Spain.

Despite not being a religious man, Mr Nelson selected the route as it was a common one taken by French peasants who believe it takes them to the remains of the apostle Saint James the Great.

Beginning in June, Mr Nelson started off outside of Notre Dame where his credentials were stamped by the rector of the cathedral.

During his journey, he raised £1,118 for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) which runs Childline, a 24/7 service that children can contact for help.

Before Mr Nelson retired seven years ago, the married father-of-two was an oil industry project manager in Angola, Africa.

Route has been taken for 1,000 years

He said: “I have always loved really long treks since I was young.

“And let’s face it, when you are retired every day is Sunday, so I have walked various routes that people have been walking for a 1,000 years.

“I have walked from Scotland to Rome, and from Rome to Jerusalem.”

On the journey to Santiago de Compostela, Mr Nelson decided to stop in Rabanal del Camino in Spain to volunteer at a hostel.

While there he cleaned toilets, showers and beds for the guests who would pay only what they could afford to pay for a night.

But Mr Nelson’s journey was unexpectedly interrupted in September when he realised he needed to return to the UK to not overstay his welcome in the European Union.

He returned in December and was able to finish in time for Christmas.

‘I intend to enjoy every day’

“I don’t know how many days I’ve got left on this earth, but I intend to enjoy every one of them”, he said.

“The people you meet are always the best part.”

Throughout his adventures, Mr Nelson has always been supported by his wife Shelly, who also enjoys walking.

‘Do something good’

Mr Nelson’s main focus has always been fundraising for Childline, to give vulnerable children a place to turn.

He has been helping children’s charities since 1988, documenting his walking through his Facebook blog, The Man in The Blue Blazer.

He said: “I have always said that if I can do just one thing in this life, it is to choose something good over something bad, and helping children is something that I can do.

“I am relieved but overjoyed to have completed this challenge and I’m so pleased to have been able to raise money for Childline to help continue the fantastic work they do for children and young people. ”

What next for Mr Nelson?

Mr Nelson is now planning on visiting one of his sons in New Zealand before heading to Japan.

When in Japan he plans on completing the oldest pilgrimage trek in the world by visiting the 88 temples on the Japanese island of Shikoku.

The 745-mile trip will begin on March 20 and once again Childline will be receiving all the money raised.

To follow along with his journey, follow his Facebook blog.