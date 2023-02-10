Aberdeen City Council rejects plans for towering 55ft phone mast in west end

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans to erect a 55ft telecoms mast on a quiet West End street have been rejected.

CK Hutchison Networks UK Ltd submitted plans to install a 5G telecoms mast on behalf of mobile operator Three opposite 17 Cromwell Road.

Residents were worried the mast – taller than the city’s leopard sculpture – would dwarf their homes by towering above the low-lying houses in the area.

After consultations and 69 objections, including from the two community councils covering the area and city councillor Martin Greig, the plans have now been rejected.

Locals raised concerns about the impact of the 55ft mast on the quiet, tree-lined street.

A number of residents complained they were not notified of the proposal, despite living on the street where it is proposed.

Meanwhile, others branded the proposed mast as an “eyesore”, “unsightly” and a “monstrosity” while also raising health concerns.

Mast taller than street lights, fencing and homes

In the report, planning officer Daniel Lewis said although the proposed mast and ground-based equipment conforms with criteria, the siting and appearance of the mast were “unacceptable”.

It was decided that the mast would have a visual impact on the street and could cause “avoidable harm” to the surrounding area.

The 55ft installation planned would have been higher than surrounding street lights, fencing and even taller than some of the houses on the street.

However, planning officers did not consider the mast to be too close to properties.

He wrote: “The planning authority considers that insufficient justification has been submitted by the applicant to satisfactorily demonstrate that the mast could not feasibly be sited in a slightly adjusted location which would seek to minimise localised impacts further than has been proposed.

“Prior approval is therefore refused.”

Hopes ‘this is the end of the story’

The applicant may still appeal the decision.

However Ashley and Broomhill Community Council’s planning officer Marc Langford has welcomed the “excellent news”.

He spent time alongside Mr Greig speaking with local residents and businesses to find out their opinions.

Mr Langford said: “The siting and appearance have been considered unacceptable by council planners, something the community clearly and articulately conveyed through their objections.

“This is excellent news for local residents who had made their voice clear during the process.”

Mr Greig said he was “very pleased” with the result and hopes the location won’t be considered again.

He said: “I’m very pleased with this result, the decision is clear and this is the correct outcome.

“I hope that this is the end of this story and that such an unsuitable proposal in this location is not considered again.”

Meanwhile, CK Hutchison Networks UK Ltd has four more planning applications for masts as tall as 65ft to be erected in other sites across Aberdeen, including in Dyce, Bridge of Don and outside Woodside Community Centre.

Three are awaiting a decision, but officers have determined prior approval was not required for plans to erect a 55ft mast on Oscar Road in Torry.

The mast will be erected outside 129 Oscar Road within the next three years.