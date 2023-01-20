Man, 19, arrested after machete seized at Aberdeen Railway Station

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police seized a machete from a 19-year-old man during at Aberdeen train station.

Two men were stopped and searched at the station on Thursday afternoon.

Eye-witnesses reported seeing the men, who were carrying Tesco bags, being wrestled to the ground by seven officers dressed in plain clothes at about 5pm.

Police confirmed one man, 22 was arrested on an outstanding warrant and another man, 19 was arrested in connection with possession of an offensive weapon.

The search was carried out as part of a County Lines operation – the nationwide drug dealing crackdown.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Two males were stopped and searched as part of a County Lines operation at Aberdeen station at just after 5pm yesterday, January 19, during which a machete was seized from one of the males.

“This incident has been passed over to Police Scotland in its entirety.”