Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Comedian Geoff Norcott to ask what happened to ‘Basic Blokes’ when he returns to Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
Geoff Norcott to return to Aberdeen
Comedian Geoff Norcott will return to Aberdeen in 2023. Image: Supplied by Doug Taylor.

Comedian and political commentator Geoff Norcott will return to Aberdeen’s The Lemon Tree later this year.

The funnyman will soon embark on his sixth UK tour in the hope to make sense of the current cultural and political scene.

Geoff, who recently suggested that he is one of only “about six” right-wing comedians, will be on a mission to “cast his everyman eye over what’s happening in wider society” and find out “what’s happening with your average bloke”.

Geoff believes that despite what he calls the social media vortex, your average Joes “just keep plodding on, fuelled by a diet of football, sheds, super-hero films, sporting autobiographies, wearing socks at all times and strategically burying feelings when necessary”.

English comedian and political commentator Geoff Norcott will return to Aberdeen later this year.

Geoff Norcott to bring new tour Basic Bloke to Aberdeen

The Basic Bloke tour announcement coincides with Geoff hosting BBC2’s legendary stand-up comedy flagship programme – Live At The Apollo – which airs today (Friday January 27).

The popular TV face will be familiar to many from his appearances on Have I Got News For You, A League Of Their Own, The Last Leg, Would I Lie to You?, 8 Out of Ten Cats, and many other programmes.

In 2021 Geoff published his memoir Where Did I Go Right? in which he unpicked his working-class upbringing and his political journey.

Geoff Norcott will bring his new tour Basic Bloke to Aberdeen’s The Lemon Tree on Thursday November 16 and Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre on Saturday November 18.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday February 3 here.

