Climber rescued from Ben Nevis after mammoth effort from Lochaber Mountain Rescue

A climber was plucked from near the freezing summit of the UK’s highest mountain in a six-and-a-half hour rescue.

The man from England was with another when he became stuck near the top of Gardyloo Gully on 4413ft high Ben Nevis.

The alarm was raised at 11.30am on Saturday and 14 members of Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team were sent.

A coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Inverness managed to take eight of the team part of the way up the peak.

Wind chill and sleet

“The stuck climber was just about 40 metres from the top when he became cragfast,” said Donald Paterson, leader of Lochaber MRT.

“The wind chill pushed the temperatures below zero and it was also sleeting at times.

“One of our team was lowered down to him and brought him up while the other climber had managed to make it to the summit himself.”

The team walked the pair off the mountain in an operation that lasted until 6pm.