Kind Crathie lad, 4, donates 13-inch ‘gorgeous locks’ to Little Princess Trust after first-ever haircut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Kind Crathie lad, 4, donates 13-inch ‘gorgeous locks’ to Little Princess Trust after first-ever haircut

By Lauren Taylor
February 1, 2023, 7:04 pm Updated: February 1, 2023, 9:06 pm
Rex Hamilton-Goddard is also considering donating his toys to charity. Image: Supplied
Rex Hamilton-Goddard is also considering donating his toys to charity. Image: Supplied

A young boy with a love for monster trucks and known for his “gorgeous long hair” has donated his locks to the Little Princess Trust after getting his hair cut for the very first time.

Rex Hamilton-Goddard, who turns five a month today, often got mistaken for a girl because his hair is so long.

Today, the P1 pupil, who says he feels like he has had his long hair for 1,000 years, had a cut for the very first time and is excited to help another little boy or girl.

Rex before and after his makeover. Image: Supplied

His parents gave him the idea to one day donate his gorgeous locks to the Little Princess Trust, but always told him he could choose when he was ready to get it cut.

A local hairdresser visited his family home today after school for his first cut and his parents got him his favourite chocolate cake to enjoy after.

‘I’m a boy, not a girl’

Rex, who also plans to donate some of his toys to Clan Cancer, is the only P1 pupil at Crathie Primary School.

His mum, Natalie Mclaughlin explained that everyday people and other children mistook Rex for a little girl, but it’s never put him down.

She said: “He’s known for his gorgeous long hair, and he’s been mistaken for a girl for years. He’s persisted though and always corrects people.

“He went to a different school recently and all the boys there thought he was a girl in the boy’s bathroom. It will happen every day, and it’s happened for years.

Rex took care of his hair after it was cut off. Image: Supplied

“But he’s quick to say ‘I’m a boy, not a girl’. It’s never bothered him and he’s got a very strong name – he’s such a boy, not girly at all.

“He loves his monster trucks, he’s a happy sociable lad and he’s very kind.”

She added: “We’re so proud, it’s such a lovely thing to do.”

Rex and his family have also set up a fundraiser with a target of £1,000, and have so far raised £510.

Dad James Hamilton-Goddard said: “The target is £1,000 but we’re really really happy to have over £500 because that’s how much it costs to get the wig made.

“We asked Rex if he wanted to do it about a year ago. We brought it up, and that’s what he decided he wanted to do.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Rex Hamilton-Goddard is also considering donating his toys to charity. Image: Supplied
Gas leak closes train line between Aberdeen and Dundee
Rex Hamilton-Goddard is also considering donating his toys to charity. Image: Supplied
'A victory for one is a victory for all': Workers gather in Aberdeen to…
Rex Hamilton-Goddard is also considering donating his toys to charity. Image: Supplied
Stonehaven mobile carer receives warning after not checking on sheltered housing resident - but…
Rex Hamilton-Goddard is also considering donating his toys to charity. Image: Supplied
Vegan Bay Baker in Peterhead: See inside my Too Good To Go bag with…
The Terrace
First Aberdeen Restaurant Week of 2023 hailed most successful yet as multiple venues continue…
Rex Hamilton-Goddard is also considering donating his toys to charity. Image: Supplied
Banchory woman, 52, awarded £17,000 in damages after falling down dark stairwell
Rex Hamilton-Goddard is also considering donating his toys to charity. Image: Supplied
Your step-by-step guide to Aberdeenshire's ebike hire scheme
Rex Hamilton-Goddard is also considering donating his toys to charity. Image: Supplied
Drink-driver hid in bush after crashing car almost four times limit
Rex Hamilton-Goddard is also considering donating his toys to charity. Image: Supplied
Laughter, love and snottery greetin' on Jane Godley's final tour to Inverness and Aberdeen
Rex Hamilton-Goddard is also considering donating his toys to charity. Image: Supplied
Aberdeen Aldi stores to tackle food waste one 'magic bag' at a time -…

Most Read

1
Rex Hamilton-Goddard is also considering donating his toys to charity. Image: Supplied
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
2
Rex Hamilton-Goddard is also considering donating his toys to charity. Image: Supplied
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
3
Rex Hamilton-Goddard is also considering donating his toys to charity. Image: Supplied
Analysis: Three big questions left by Aberdeen’s weird January transfer window
2
4
Rex Hamilton-Goddard is also considering donating his toys to charity. Image: Supplied
Intruders at Peterhead primary school on same day as knife drama at town’s academy
5
Rex Hamilton-Goddard is also considering donating his toys to charity. Image: Supplied
Troon Avenue murder trial told of victims’ DNA and blood found on condom and…
6
Rex Hamilton-Goddard is also considering donating his toys to charity. Image: Supplied
Toddler killed during ‘game of hide and seek’ child tells Troon Avenue murder trial
7
Rex Hamilton-Goddard is also considering donating his toys to charity. Image: Supplied
First-time metal detectorist picks up old bomb in Invergordon, before sparking lockdown after he…
8
Rex Hamilton-Goddard is also considering donating his toys to charity. Image: Supplied
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…
9
A82 Kenneth street in Inverness
Traffic lights to be temporarily switched off on Inverness street for safety improvements
10
Rex Hamilton-Goddard is also considering donating his toys to charity. Image: Supplied
Angry residents slam ‘stupid position’ of proposed new Aberdeen McDonald’s
3

More from Press and Journal

Rex Hamilton-Goddard is also considering donating his toys to charity. Image: Supplied
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson ready to make 'big calls' after sanctioning loan move…
Rex Hamilton-Goddard is also considering donating his toys to charity. Image: Supplied
Aberdeen's losing streak continues despite change in manager as they suffer 3-1 loss to…
Rex Hamilton-Goddard is also considering donating his toys to charity. Image: Supplied
Six Nations: Richie Gray has fond memories of 2021 and is relishing the challenge…
Rex Hamilton-Goddard is also considering donating his toys to charity. Image: Supplied
Aberdeen Women forward Chloe Gover turns goalkeeper in 4-1 defeat by Rangers
Rex Hamilton-Goddard is also considering donating his toys to charity. Image: Supplied
Inverness anglers gather to toast start of the salmon fishing season on River Ness
Rex Hamilton-Goddard is also considering donating his toys to charity. Image: Supplied
Does size matter? Aberdeenshire coffee expert says you might be drinking more caffeine than…
Rex Hamilton-Goddard is also considering donating his toys to charity. Image: Supplied
Athletics: Inverness Harriers' Megan Keith makes senior Great Britain squad grade for World Cross…
Rex Hamilton-Goddard is also considering donating his toys to charity. Image: Supplied
Gilbert Price: Father of Elgin City manager Gavin Price dies
Rex Hamilton-Goddard is also considering donating his toys to charity. Image: Supplied
Midweek meal: Pick a winner for dinner with spicy feta, pepper and courgette pizzas
Rex Hamilton-Goddard is also considering donating his toys to charity. Image: Supplied
Thurso-based bakery secures new route to success for its shortbread with six-figure Virgin Atlantic…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented