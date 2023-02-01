Kind Crathie lad, 4, donates 13-inch ‘gorgeous locks’ to Little Princess Trust after first-ever haircut

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A young boy with a love for monster trucks and known for his “gorgeous long hair” has donated his locks to the Little Princess Trust after getting his hair cut for the very first time.

Rex Hamilton-Goddard, who turns five a month today, often got mistaken for a girl because his hair is so long.

Today, the P1 pupil, who says he feels like he has had his long hair for 1,000 years, had a cut for the very first time and is excited to help another little boy or girl.

His parents gave him the idea to one day donate his gorgeous locks to the Little Princess Trust, but always told him he could choose when he was ready to get it cut.

A local hairdresser visited his family home today after school for his first cut and his parents got him his favourite chocolate cake to enjoy after.

‘I’m a boy, not a girl’

Rex, who also plans to donate some of his toys to Clan Cancer, is the only P1 pupil at Crathie Primary School.

His mum, Natalie Mclaughlin explained that everyday people and other children mistook Rex for a little girl, but it’s never put him down.

She said: “He’s known for his gorgeous long hair, and he’s been mistaken for a girl for years. He’s persisted though and always corrects people.

“He went to a different school recently and all the boys there thought he was a girl in the boy’s bathroom. It will happen every day, and it’s happened for years.

“But he’s quick to say ‘I’m a boy, not a girl’. It’s never bothered him and he’s got a very strong name – he’s such a boy, not girly at all.

“He loves his monster trucks, he’s a happy sociable lad and he’s very kind.”

She added: “We’re so proud, it’s such a lovely thing to do.”

Rex and his family have also set up a fundraiser with a target of £1,000, and have so far raised £510.

Dad James Hamilton-Goddard said: “The target is £1,000 but we’re really really happy to have over £500 because that’s how much it costs to get the wig made.

“We asked Rex if he wanted to do it about a year ago. We brought it up, and that’s what he decided he wanted to do.”