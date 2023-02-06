Jersey Boys star Blair Gibson on Aberdeen, cruise ships and rowdy audiences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jersey Boys star Blair Gibson on Aberdeen, cruise ships and rowdy audiences

By Danica Ollerova
jersey boys aberdeen
Jersey Boys will entertain Aberdeen fans this week. All images: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Jersey Boys has been a massive hit with audiences ever since the jukebox musical premiered in 2004 – but the UK tour recently made the news for rather unfortunate reasons.

Just over a week ago, an Edinburgh Playhouse performance of the hit West End musical – telling the inside story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons – had to be stopped because a brawl erupted in the crowd.

According to those who attended the January 28 show, a fistfight broke out on the balcony and two people were arrested and charged.

Witnessing the incident from the stage, Blair Gibson – who plays Bob Gaudio in Jersey Boys – said there’s not a lot the cast can do to deal with rowdy audience members.

“We’re sort of at the mercy of the stage managers and the production to make the call to stop the show,” explained Blair.

The smash-hit jukebox musical Jersey Boys will entertain Aberdeen theatre fans later this week. And Blair Gibson hopes there will be no more fights in the audience.

“I would say though… coming out of lockdown, people have forgotten what it’s like to go to the theatre and they get a bit carried away with their emotions if there’s alcohol involved.

“I think they forgot that there are real people up on that stage and we can hear you and you’re disrupting the experience of the people around you,” adding the Edinburgh incident wasn’t the first time a quarrel had broken out during a performance.

“People have paid good money to see the show and they want a good night out and a good experience and we’re trying to offer that.”

Great music is behind the success of the hit Jersey Boys musical

However, he’s certain when the show arrives in Aberdeen this week, everyone in the audience will enjoy the Tony Award-winning musical without incident or interruptions.

Blair Gibson plays Bob Gaudio in Jersey Boys heading for Aberdeen.

Blair said the thing that helps Jersey Boys sell out theatres all over the UK remains the same.

“It’s the music,” said Blair.

“Not a lot of people know the story but that’s what they love when they come to see the show – they leave learning about the real people and the real drama. But it’s the music that brings people in – that’s Jersey Boys’ legacy.”

The much-loved musical is presented in a documentary-style format that dramatizes the formation, success and eventual break-up of the 1960s rock ‘n’ roll group The Four Seasons.

And there was something that really shocked Blair when he became immersed in the world of the New Jersey band.

“I didn’t realise they were so closely intertwined and linked with the Mafia,” said the actor.

“I had no idea. You would never expect that looking at clips of them on YouTube and listening to their music. You’d never think these men would be involved with the Mafia.”

Theatre fans can expect to hear The Four Seasons’ biggest hits including Big Girls Don’t Cry, Sherry, Walk Like a Man, and many more.

From cruise ships to UK tour

Blair plays Bob Gaudio who wrote or co-wrote and produced the vast majority of the band’s music.

The actor added: “He composed all the music and some of the lyrics for all of The Four Seasons’ music and then later for Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

“He’s very business-minded and his main concern throughout the whole show is to cement their legacy – as opposed to getting involved in the drama.”

And this isn’t the first time Blair has starred in Jersey Boys.

“I did two contracts on Norwegian Cruise Line – I started in 2018 and my second contract ended in February 2020,” he said.

jersey boys aberdeen
Great music and a fascinating storyline… don’t miss Jersey Boys in Aberdeen.

So how was the cruise show different from the one currently touring the UK?

“Well, the difference with cruise ships is that people go there to go on holiday and there happens to be entertainment on board whereas with the UK tour, people come to see the show specifically.

“So there’s a huge difference. The reaction and response is always very similar – people love it and enjoy the show. But there is a difference when people come to see the show because they want to see the show.

“Also, the UK tour is bigger. The ship version is similar to the show in Las Vegas. It’s just one act so some scenes are condensed but the whole story is the same and is still there.”

Bringing Jersey Boys to Aberdeen

Theatre lovers can expect to hear The Four Seasons’ biggest hits including Big Girls Don’t Cry, Sherry, and Walk Like a Man, when Jersey Boys arrive at HMT.

Blair said his favourite song to perform changes all the time but right now it is Opus 17 (Don’t You Worry ‘Bout Me).

“Doing it in the show feels quite empowering with the choreography and the way that it begins. It’s a really nice moment in the show,” he said.

Jersey Boys has been a massive hit with audiences ever since it premiered off-Broadway in 2004.

Blair, who’s from Livingston, enjoys travelling all over the UK as part of the Jersey Boys tour and is very much looking forward to entertaining Aberdeen theatre fans later this week.

“I’ve never really seen much of the UK,” said Blair.

“It’s where I’m from and where I was brought up but I’ve seen more of mainland Europe than this tiny little island so getting to see the country has been great.

“I’ve never performed at His Majesty’s before so I’m really looking forward to it. I hear it’s a beautiful theatre.”

Jersey Boys is at Aberdeen’s HMT from Tuesday February 7 to Saturday February 11. Tickets can be purchased here.

