Emergency closure on Elgin High Street for sewer repairs under pavement

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An emergency closure has been imposed on Elgin High Street after damage was discovered to sewers during roadworks.

Moray Council has been doing work in the area outside the Muckle Cross pub to widen the pavement.

The project is part of making Spaces for People changes imposed during the Covid pandemic permanent.

It had been expected that the street would remain open throughout the works.

The road has now been closed using gates recently installed on the High Street, also as part of the Spaces for People programme during the Covid pandemic.

However, during the work it was discovered that sewers under the pavement have been damaged.

Moray Council has warned the road will now remain closed between Glover Street and Lossie Wynd until Tuesday for emergency repairs to be done.

A Scottish Water spokeswoman said: “During the existing widening works being carried out by the local authority, there was a void identified under the footpath.

“Further investigation revealed damage to the sewer network, which contractors are repairing.”

Traffic has been diverted to the A96 Alexandra Road and St Giles Road in the meantime.