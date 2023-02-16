Emergency closure on Elgin High Street for sewer repairs under pavement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emergency closure on Elgin High Street for sewer repairs under pavement

David Mackay
February 16, 2023
Elgin High Street has been closed until next week.
An emergency closure has been imposed on Elgin High Street after damage was discovered to sewers during roadworks.

Moray Council has been doing work in the area outside the Muckle Cross pub to widen the pavement.

The project is part of making Spaces for People changes imposed during the Covid pandemic permanent.

It had been expected that the street would remain open throughout the works.

The road has now been closed using gates recently installed on the High Street, also as part of the Spaces for People programme during the Covid pandemic.

However, during the work it was discovered that sewers under the pavement have been damaged.

Moray Council has warned the road will now remain closed between Glover Street and Lossie Wynd until Tuesday for emergency repairs to be done.

A Scottish Water spokeswoman said: “During the existing widening works being carried out by the local authority, there was a void identified under the footpath.

“Further investigation revealed damage to the sewer network, which contractors are repairing.”

Traffic has been diverted to the A96 Alexandra Road and St Giles Road in the meantime.

